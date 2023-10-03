All ‘Fast And Furious’ Movies In Order

Having watched the entire Fast and Furious saga (or as many as there are right now; we all know they aren’t done pumping out those things,) I’ve realized that physics-challenging spectacles and the undying power of family barbecues fuel the Fast and Furious film franchise. From its launch in the early noughties with humble beginnings of underground street races, this saga has since sprinted, drifted, and skydived through every action-packed avenue imaginable.

Yet, the Fast and Furious engine continues to roar amid the symphony of blockbusters, powered by an enjoyable mixture of gravity-defying stunts, a dash of international espionage, and a hearty core of relationships. Sure, these movies may tend to defy the laws of physics a little too much and stretch the limits of believability, but hey, at least they stay grounded in the timeless themes of chosen family, loyalty, and unwavering bonds. So buckle up, and let’s take a joyride through the turbo-charged lineup of films in this high-octane franchise, shall we?

1. The Fast and the Furious (2001)

2001’s The Fast and the Furious is the film that spawned a franchise so fueled by testosterone and octane that it would make any carburetor blush. Before Vin Diesel and company were hopping between skyscrapers in luxury cars or playing tag with submarines, they were participating in quaint, underground street races in the moonlit streets of LA.

Brian O’Conner, a fresh-faced Paul Walker, is tasked with infiltrating a group of street racers suspected of high-speed heists. He soon finds himself charmed by the gravitational pull of Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel. Together, they discover the true meaning of … cars? No, family. And remember, it doesn’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile; winning is still winning—a mantra many of us use to justify our questionable life choices.

2. 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

After leaving the bright streets of Los Angeles, our ever-slippery Brian O’Conner makes his way into Miami’s bustling racing scene. Gone is Vin Diesel’s brilliance, and in comes Tyrese Gibson’s Roman Pearce, bringing enough charisma to rival the shine of any chrome bumper.

2 Fast 2 Furious introduces us to ludicrously colorful cars, undercover assignments, and a partnership built on begrudging respect and a shared past. While 2 Fast 2 Furious may not have a runway long enough to challenge physics, it does boast a finale involving a yacht.

3. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift is where the franchise took a surprise detour. While the first two movies had their tires firmly on American soil, the third installment took a tour across the Pacific. Enter Sean Boswell, a young Texan (with the accent to boot) who finds himself in Tokyo, trading in rodeos for drifting.

Gone are the familiar faces of Toretto and O’Conner, replaced by the mystique of the snack-munching Han, who instantly becomes every fan’s favorite. If the franchise were an adventurous meal, Tokyo Drift would be the wasabi: unexpected, fiery, and an acquired taste for some. In this whirlwind of neon lights and Japanese culture, it’s not just about winning but how gracefully you slide across the finish line.

4. Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast & Furious ditches the numeric and scenic detours of Miami and Tokyo and roars back to LA, bringing together our OG troublemakers: Dom, Brian, and Letty. You’d think the team was drawn to mayhem on the road because, in this installment, they’re hot on the trail of a fuel truck.

Brian’s graduated from being a street-racing undercover cop to a proper FBI agent, and Dominic? He’s still all about family and muscle (car and bicep). The tunnels become the new racetracks, and the stakes get murkier. If earlier movies were a light beer, this one’s a stout—darker, deeper, and with notes of vengeance.

5. Fast Five (2011)

Fast 5, you know, the one where they tried to “Out-Ocean Danny Ocean,” follows our beloved crew, seemingly done with street races and now pivoting to grand heists in the sun-drenched streets of Rio. There’s also a new titan in town: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who enters the scene as Luke Hobbs, sweating enough to solve any global water crisis.

With all the automobiles and testosterone flying around, you’d think there’d be a collision. Instead, we get a team-up that rivals the Avengers. And speaking of big, audacious goals, the gang decides to drag an enormous vault through the streets. Subtlety isn’t their strongest suit, after all. Amid all the chaos, they still find time to sip on some cold Coronas because family traditions matter.

6. Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Just when you thought the gang had reached peak audacity in Rio, they shifted gears to take on Europe in Fast & Furious 6. Gone are the days of merely boosting electronics; now, they’re chasing after a military-grade tank. Because, naturally, that’s the logical progression, right? Letty, previously believed to be lost to the vehicular underworld, returns. However, her memory is fuzzier than the plot’s rationale.

Meanwhile, having momentarily set aside his prolific sweat glands, Luke Hobbs enlists Dom and crew to help catch the bad guys. The villain is a former British Special Forces assassin. Of course, this being Fast & Furious, high-octane chases ensue, culminating in a plane take-off scene so elongated one could comfortably binge-watch a TV series on that runway.

7. Furious 7 (2015)

As if tanks and never-ending runways weren’t enough, Furious 7 has our beloved crew taking vehicular acrobatics to new heights. Who needs roads when you can parachute cars out of planes or jump a Lykan HyperSport between skyscrapers in Abu Dhabi?

With the tragic and untimely death of Paul Walker, the film becomes a moving tribute to the actor. The last scene is a melancholy, poignant farewell, demonstrating that this franchise has a heart beneath its horsepower.

8. The Fate of the Furious (2017)

After Dominic Toretto, of all people, goes rogue—yes, the guy who, if it didn’t affect his bench press, would get the word “Family” tattooed across his chest, The Fate of the Furious reveals that the close-knit family is not immune to domestic troubles. All this happens after a mysterious cyberterrorist named Cipher, with hair as icy as her demeanor, shows up with something on our dear Dom.

To make matters more strange, the group must go after their former boss, who has turned into an enemy. But, in the throes of remote-controlled car rain and icy conflict, the film drives home its central theme: family—however you define it.

9. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Who’d have thought that the beefy lawman Luke Hobbs and the suave British rogue Deckard Shaw would ever be anything other than sworn enemies? But here we are, in a world where muscle meets accent, sweat meets sophistication. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’s plot follows a virus, a cyber-genetically enhanced villain, and our dynamic duo trying not to throttle each other before saving the world.

With gravity-defying stunts, punchlines that hit almost as hard as the punches themselves, and the universal theme of family (again!) the film successfully detours from car-centric chaos to globe-trotting bromance.

10. F9 (2021)

The series circles back to family—but this time, with a twist. In F9, Dom discovers he has a brother named Jakob, who seems to have wandered off from another action-packed universe and now is a superspy with a grudge.

And, as tradition dictates, if you’re related to Dom, you’re contractually obliged to have beefed-up biceps and a penchant for vehicular mayhem. Plus, let’s not forget the much-anticipated return of Han, proving once again that snacks and smooth driving are a timeless combo.

11. Fast X (2023)

Fast X, the newest addition to the Fast and Furious franchise, is like a rollercoaster on steroids, it’s an exhilarating joyride from beginning to end. This installment is right on brand with the over-the-top action sequences as we follow Dom Toretto and his family facing off against their most dangerous enemy yet, Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa).

Dante is a ruthless mobster seeking revenge on Dom for his father’s death. The film takes Dom and his crew to all corners of the globe, from Rio de Janeiro’s streets to the Amazon’s jungles.

