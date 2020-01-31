Things We Saw Today: #JusticeForHan in The Fast and the Furious Has Finally Paid Off!
An injustice was done when Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift killed fan-favorite character Han Lue (Sung Kang). This event had people asking for Justice for Han ever since, especially when his murderer Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) ended up being part of the crew. Well now the evil has been defeated, and justice has been done.
THAT FEELING WHEN THE JUSTICE YOUVE ALWAYS WANTED FINALLY COMES #F9 #JusticeForHan #JusticeIsComing @sungkang pic.twitter.com/LToYMqhK9b
— William Yu (@its_willyu) January 31, 2020
In the trailer for the upcoming film F9 we see a lot of cameos: John Cena as Jakob, Michael Rooker, and Cardi B to name a few, but none are more important than seeing Sung Kang return as Han. Alive! Director Justin Lin, who was behind Tokyo Drift, is returning to the franchise that he helped take to the next level, and this has already exited tons of people. The Fast and Furious series is one of the strangest movie franchises out right now, but you know what —more emotionally satisfying than most out right now! Especially ones with so many films. I’m looking forward to returning to this car racing family.
🚨 SUNG KANG 🚨 IS BACK 🚨 IN #F9 🚨
He tells me about that shocking reveal, his emotional reaction to returning to the #FastAndFurious family with @justinlin, #JusticeForHan and more — exclusively at @LATimes: https://t.co/WOLbfEukpR
— jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 31, 2020
#JusticeForHan WE WON!!! pic.twitter.com/AwTCrUqP7x
— Bogdan ‘NoTimeToDie’ Indy Maclunkey (@bskyguy) January 31, 2020
If you guys were wondering, This is how Han’s Alive. #F9 #JusticeForHan pic.twitter.com/oWf3imlQ7L
— David Cage🍥 (@unCAGEDgamez) January 31, 2020
On May 22, 2020, we get to see it all come together.
(via Esquire, image: Universal Pictures)
- Our pals at The Portalist have put together Jean-Luc Picard’s most inspiring quotes, which we already need to get through February. (via The Portalist)
- The journey to get Dolittle to screen sounds much more compelling than the film itself. Which sounds like the best homage to the original film. Eddie Murphy’s Dr. Dolittle would never. (via The Hollywood Reporter).
- Demi Lovato talks about coming out to her parents as a queer person. (via Buzzfeed)
-
Lulu Wang is exactly the kind of person you’d like to eat with: someone who clearly loves food, and wants to try as much as possible. Read her #GrubDiet here: https://t.co/SUAa8fvZJ5
— Grub Street (@grubstreet) January 31, 2020
- The Disney Super Bowl television spot for Mulan looks so, so, so good. (via Comicbook)
- Emma Watson and Emilia Clarke have signed their names along with Malala Yousafzai, Dr Jane Goodall, and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke urging leaders to take action against climate change. (via Bustle)
- It matters who gets cut out of an adaptation.
It’s the weekend! What did you see today?
