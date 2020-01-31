Things We Saw Today: #JusticeForHan in The Fast and the Furious Has Finally Paid Off!

An injustice was done when Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift killed fan-favorite character Han Lue (Sung Kang). This event had people asking for Justice for Han ever since, especially when his murderer Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) ended up being part of the crew. Well now the evil has been defeated, and justice has been done.

In the trailer for the upcoming film F9 we see a lot of cameos: John Cena as Jakob, Michael Rooker, and Cardi B to name a few, but none are more important than seeing Sung Kang return as Han. Alive! Director Justin Lin, who was behind Tokyo Drift, is returning to the franchise that he helped take to the next level, and this has already exited tons of people. The Fast and Furious series is one of the strangest movie franchises out right now, but you know what —more emotionally satisfying than most out right now! Especially ones with so many films. I’m looking forward to returning to this car racing family.

🚨 SUNG KANG 🚨 IS BACK 🚨 IN #F9 🚨 He tells me about that shocking reveal, his emotional reaction to returning to the #FastAndFurious family with @justinlin, #JusticeForHan and more — exclusively at @LATimes: https://t.co/WOLbfEukpR — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 31, 2020

On May 22, 2020, we get to see it all come together.

