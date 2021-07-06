You Have to See These Fast and Furious Memes, for Family

There is nothing stronger than family. That’s what Dom Toretto teaches us in The Fast and the Furious franchise. While the Torettos (Mia and Dom) are siblings, the entire franchise is about finding your family and standing with each other and doing whatever it takes to protect your family. And that kind of love and dedication to one another is powerful—so powerful that it can probably take on just about anyone, Thanos included.

As comic writer Stephanie Williams said, “The Furious Family could easily take out Thanos and Steppenwolf but the Justice League and Avengers couldn’t take out a threat to the Toretto family even if the threat is another Toretto.” And slowly, a meme was born. Who better to take on vampires or Thanos or a shark than Dom Toretto?

Dom Toretto saved Mufasa, he ran over Voldemort, and beyond, and Twitter knew one thing for sure: Family is forever and can defeat any big bad out there.

These Vin Diesel memes are killing me dude 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/401lqqSVel — Rozstradamus (@RozkieSan) July 4, 2021

Vampires ain’t got shit on Vin Diesel pic.twitter.com/FQ62jf8KwZ — ⚡⚡ (@King2Wesley) July 5, 2021

Vin Diesel in John Wick universe. pic.twitter.com/MATwe9FRnh — Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021

These Vin Diesel Family meme’s are killing me joe 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/q7UwUPXgxg — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 5, 2021

The Vin Diesel memes are actually killing me, Fast & Furious is really the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/IEjX3buWlD — Luce 🌸 (@LucePlaysPS5) July 5, 2021

These Vin Diesel memes are cracking me up. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0oYNZRDmvF — CJ Johnson (@cjjohnsonjr) July 5, 2021

If Vin Diesel fought Loki in Avengers pic.twitter.com/3Ji5r9vZ8u — Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021

These Vin Diesel memes are killing me dude 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/V3BVXqEXoh — Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) July 5, 2021

My group chat is tired of the Vin Diesel “family” memes but we’ve only scratched the surface pic.twitter.com/mEJ9g1ztl9 — Enrique (•,,,•) (@BeaqBeaqq) July 5, 2021

I love this franchise so much. I love that it tells us to love family and support each other. I love that it makes no sense at all most of the time. They went to space in a car in F9: The Fast Saga and we all just accepted that because family.

(image: Universal Pictures)

