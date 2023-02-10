The Fam is BACK! The ‘Fast X’ Trailer Is HERE

Finally, it is here. And it’s time to live our lives a quarter mile at a time. The Fast X trailer gives us a look into Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his new enemy (played by Jason Momoa). The franchise that has given us iconic moments like cars driving through three skyscrapers, dragging a safe through an entire down, and most recently took a car to space is back. And the trailer for Fast X looks bigger and faster than ever.

The tenth movie in The Fast and the Furious franchise brings us new stars, more family, and a reminder of why we loved this franchise in the first place. We get to see Dom and his family return to the street racing that made us fall in love with these movies in the first place. All to make sure that Dante (Momoa) doesn’t succeed in breaking Dom’s family apart.

We make jokes but these movies went from fast cars and fun sequences to a mythology-filled ride as Dominic Toretto just tries to keep his family together and safe. And this trailer shows us just how willing his family is to step up and be there for him.

The movie is described as follows (from the press release): “Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever. “

Now that we have our first real look into Fast X and who everyone is playing, let’s talk about where we are and the implications of Momoa’s Dante on the series as a whole. Because having that much of a vendetta against Dominic Toretto is … dangerous for the rest of Dom’s foes he might meet along the way.

Who is Dante?

(Universal Pictures)

Remember in Fast Five when Brian and Dom steal a bank vault and drive it through the streets? Well, that was, I guess, a direct hit on Dante. And now he’s out for revenge against Toretto and his family. And he is one of the first “baddies” to recognize that Dom’s family is … well, all that he’s got.

And while Dante seems to have bigger guns, faster cars, and an arsenal to use against Dom, he doesn’t have the family behind him like Toretto does.

The family is back!

In this whole series, most of the “bad guys” from previous movies have become “family” for Dom. Meaning that most of the cast is coming back for another ride. Vin Diesel is obviously back as Dom and is joined by Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, along with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, plus Brie Larson and Rita Moreno joining as Tess and Abuela Toretto.

And this trailer is actioned packed, back to the roots of The Fast and the Furious franchise, and just has us so excited for what is to come!

Fast X (your seatbelts) is set to come out on May 19th. And yes, there will be a lot of jokes about family but hey, that’s why we love this series.

(Featured image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]