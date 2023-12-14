A Guide to the Cast & Characters of ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2

If you are in the mood for a solid period drama, The Gilded Age fits the bill. With new characters entering the fussy fray, you might need help keeping track of who’s who in season 2.

The Gilded Age has everything you want in a period melodrama. There are dramatic arcs between old money and new money. There are Opera Wars. Bertha Russell literally had an opera singer sing in her living room because she had the money to do it. This is the kind of drama I like. They also never seem to run out of wild hats to wear for no particular reason. Set in an era known for being over the top, The Gilded Age doesn’t disappoint.

For season 2, many of the old faces returned, but a few new characters have also popped up. Here’s a quick guide to the cast and characters in season 2.

The Russell Household

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Morgan Spector as George Russell

Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

Michael Cerveris as Mr. Watson

Jack Gilpin as Mr. Church

Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce

Patrick Page as Richard Clay

Douglas Sills as Monsieur Baudin/Josh Borden

Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid Weber

The Van Rhijn Household

Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook/Forte

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn

Simon Jones as Mr. Alfred Bannister

Ben Ahlers as John “Jack” Trotter

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer

Taylor Richardson as Bridget

Debra Monk as Mrs. Armstrong

Everyone Else

Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor

Amy Forsyth as Carrie Astor

Nathan Lane as Ward McAllister

Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane

Ward Horton as Charles Fane

John Douglas Thompson as Arthur Scott

Audra McDonald as Dorothy Scott

Kelley Curran as Mrs. Winterton/Turner

Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune

Claybourne Elder as John Adams

Ashlie Atkinson as Mamie Fish

Robert Sean Leonard as Luke Forte

Laura Benanti as Susan Blane

Nicole Brydon Bloom as Maud Beaton

David Furr as Dashiell Montgomery

Matilda Lawler as Frances Montgomery

Ben Lamb as The Duke of Buckingham

Michael Braugher as Book T. Washington

Melanie Nicholls-King as Sarah J. Garnet

Jordan Waller as Oscar Wilde

(featured image: Max)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]