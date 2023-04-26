‘Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple’ Just Launched on Webtoon and It’s Already Blowing Up

Webtoon and Ubisoft have partnered for a brand new webcomic set in the world of Assassin’s Creed. The new series, Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple, launched Monday and racked up nearly 200,000 views in its first 24 hours, according to the site.

Published by Redice Studio, written by ARC, and illustrated by Tabii, the webcomic follows Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag’s protagonist, Welsh-born pirate Edward Kenway, a member of the West Indies and British Brotherhoods of Assassins. The story takes place in 1725, immediately following the events of Black Flag during the year Edward married Tessa Stephenson-Oakley. This time, he’s on a journey around the Chinese Sea to find Pieces of Eden before a group of new and mysterious Templars get there first.

In the present-day storyline, new character Noa Kim, a Korean-American descendant of Edward, investigates his past and attempts to find information on his family.

“This being our first webtoon, we wanted this project to feature a character who has a strong personality and who is a fan favorite. We also wanted the storyline to be set in Asia, which is not completely uncharted territory for the franchise, but still filled with great narrative opportunities,” Ubisoft senior transmedia content manager Etienne Bouvier told Ubisoft News earlier this month. “Edward’s older years, after 1725, were still an open avenue, and this was the perfect opportunity for us to sail once more with this epic character and give him the sequel story he deserves.”

Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple has a planned three-season, 150-episode arc. It will be localized and available in the U.S., Japan, Indonesia, Korea, and France as part of Webtoon’s effort to make its original content available in multiple languages for its readers. The first episode has already garnered a 9.3 (out of 10) reader rating, and more than 73,000 people have added it to their subscription list. New episodes will be released every Tuesday.

(featured image: Webtoon)

