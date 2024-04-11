Alaqua Cox Wants Echo To Fight This Famous Spider-Man Villain

Echo aired earlier this year, giving us the story of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), a young woman who returns to her home and family after working for—and trying to kill—the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), a monstrous crime boss.

Surely, going up against the Kingpin is enough supervillain drama for one lifetime, but Cox has an idea about another New York-based villain she’d like Maya/Echo to fight at some point in the future.

She sat down with Screen Rant and said that if Echo ever got a season two:

“[I’d like more of] Maya’s family. I wouldn’t mind if they went to New York City and all got revenge on those people that have hurt them and also used the powers of their ancestors that they have. I think that’d be cool storyline. And the Green Goblin. That would be pretty cool. I think I’d like to face the Green Goblin.”

Green Goblin, aka Norman Osborn, is one of Spider-Man’s most popular villains. Actually, if anything, he’s the Spider-Man villain. (Sorry, Doc Ock.) He’s already appeared in the MCU—Willem Dafoe reprised his role from the Raimi Spider-Man films in the crossover movie No Way Home, and Norman proved himself to be a formidable foe who even murdered someone close to Spider-Man. Could Echo hope to take such an evil, powerful man down if their paths ever crossed? Well, why not?

When will Echo show up in the MCU again?

Echo hasn’t been granted a second season yet, but honestly, it may not need one—it told a good stand-alone story in just five episodes. However, Maya still has a lot of potential as a character, so where might she appear in the future?

Cox told Screen Rant of her other hopes for the character, too, saying, “I would hope that she’s able to cross paths with other superheroes as well, for example, the Avengers. That would be a dream come true if she was able to meet any of the Avengers or even if she was in Daredevil [Born Again]. We just don’t know. I’d like to see any of those possibilities.”

And those are certainly strong possibilities! Some of the original Avengers are still in play, including, of course, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), whom Maya met in the show of the same name. Maybe one day they will come face to face again? But perhaps a Maya appearance in Daredevil: Born Again would make the most sense. After all, Daredevil himself (Charlie Cox) popped up in Echo. That’s the good thing about an interconnected universe! So we almost certainly haven’t seen the last of Maya Lopez … here’s hoping she gets to go up against the Goblin one day.

