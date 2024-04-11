Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Marvel Studios' Echo.
Alaqua Cox Wants Echo To Fight This Famous Spider-Man Villain

Sarah Barrett
Published: Apr 11, 2024 05:46 am

Echo aired earlier this year, giving us the story of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), a young woman who returns to her home and family after working for—and trying to kill—the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), a monstrous crime boss.

Surely, going up against the Kingpin is enough supervillain drama for one lifetime, but Cox has an idea about another New York-based villain she’d like Maya/Echo to fight at some point in the future.

She sat down with Screen Rant and said that if Echo ever got a season two:

“[I’d like more of] Maya’s family. I wouldn’t mind if they went to New York City and all got revenge on those people that have hurt them and also used the powers of their ancestors that they have. I think that’d be cool storyline. And the Green Goblin. That would be pretty cool. I think I’d like to face the Green Goblin.”

Green Goblin, aka Norman Osborn, is one of Spider-Man’s most popular villains. Actually, if anything, he’s the Spider-Man villain. (Sorry, Doc Ock.) He’s already appeared in the MCU—Willem Dafoe reprised his role from the Raimi Spider-Man films in the crossover movie No Way Home, and Norman proved himself to be a formidable foe who even murdered someone close to Spider-Man. Could Echo hope to take such an evil, powerful man down if their paths ever crossed? Well, why not?

When will Echo show up in the MCU again?

Echo hasn’t been granted a second season yet, but honestly, it may not need one—it told a good stand-alone story in just five episodes. However, Maya still has a lot of potential as a character, so where might she appear in the future?

Cox told Screen Rant of her other hopes for the character, too, saying, “I would hope that she’s able to cross paths with other superheroes as well, for example, the Avengers. That would be a dream come true if she was able to meet any of the Avengers or even if she was in Daredevil [Born Again]. We just don’t know. I’d like to see any of those possibilities.”

And those are certainly strong possibilities! Some of the original Avengers are still in play, including, of course, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), whom Maya met in the show of the same name. Maybe one day they will come face to face again? But perhaps a Maya appearance in Daredevil: Born Again would make the most sense. After all, Daredevil himself (Charlie Cox) popped up in Echo. That’s the good thing about an interconnected universe!  So we almost certainly haven’t seen the last of Maya Lopez … here’s hoping she gets to go up against the Goblin one day.

(featured image: Disney+)

Apple TV+ Has Unveiled A New Vision of the Multiverse
Jason (Joel Edgerton) and his wife (Jennifer Connelly) look into each other's eyes.
TV
TV
Apple TV+ Has Unveiled A New Vision of the Multiverse
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 11, 2024
Yearning for More 'Bridgerton'? Feast Your Eyes on the Season 3 Trailer Now!
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
TV
TV
Yearning for More ‘Bridgerton’? Feast Your Eyes on the Season 3 Trailer Now!
El Kuiper El Kuiper Apr 11, 2024
Who Plays Thaddeus in Amazon Prime Video's 'Fallout'?
Walton Goggins as Cooper Howard, Ella Purnell as Lucy Maclean, and Aaron Moten as Maximus in a poster for Amazon Prime's Fallout TV series
TV
TV
Who Plays Thaddeus in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Apr 11, 2024
WHAT Happened to Gambit at the End of Today's 'X-Men '97'!?
Gambit standing with tongs and in a crop top
TV
TV
WHAT Happened to Gambit at the End of Today’s ‘X-Men ’97’!?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 10, 2024
Is There Still Hope that Kevin Costner Could Return to 'Yellowstone'?
Kevin Costner as John Dutton on Yellowstone
TV
TV
Is There Still Hope that Kevin Costner Could Return to ‘Yellowstone’?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 10, 2024
Sarah Barrett
Sarah Barrett (she/her) is a freelance writer with The Mary Sue who has been working in journalism since 2014. She loves to write about movies, even the bad ones. (Especially the bad ones.) The Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and the Star Wars prequels changed her life in many interesting ways. She lives in one of the very, very few good parts of England.