What Does ‘Echo’s Kingpin Reveal Mean for the Future of the MCU?

Echo hit Disney+ as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe entry under the Marvel “Spotlight” banner. While the show will not impact the MCU on a level where fans have to watch it to understand things in the future, they probably should, because Echo rules—and also for its post-credits Kingpin scene.

One moment in the show does seem to be bigger than Echo on its own, and that comes in the post-credits scene. After Maya decides to stay in Tamaha, Oklahoma, we see Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) dejectedly decide to go back to New York without her. During his time in Oklahoma, he offered her a role as the Queenpin if she went back with him, but going back alone means that he will no longer have Maya in his life.

What we see as he’s getting ready to head back home is a man who is letting his wheels turn. As he boards his plane, he’s listening to the news talk about who needs to run for mayor of New York City, and it’s clear to us that Kingpin is getting an idea. While he maybe has let go of his anger based on what Maya taught him, he is still the same Fisk we know and fear, so the idea of him running for mayor and taking over New York on his own? It would make him unstoppable.

This news is exciting for fans of the comics, and it’s been a long time coming. The question I have is: When the time to fight inevitably comes, will Maya be against him or will she be back at his side?

Does this mean Maya will go back to New York?

(Disney+)

Kingpin running things in New York would pose a problem for heroes like Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and the rest of the Defenders, but Maya Lopez could go either way. Having Alaqua Cox back as Maya is appealing to me because she’s so incredible as the character, but seeing how Maya would react to Kingpin in charge like this is fascinating.

It would be interesting but it wouldn’t be a good thing for New York to have Kingpin in power. Whether he wins like he does in the comics is unknown, but Mayor Wilson Fisk sure doesn’t like vigilantes and it would make for a very fascinating twist to the Daredevil: Born Again series when we eventually get it. For now, we get to think about what a Kingpin campaign would look like and just how he would end up winning.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]