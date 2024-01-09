There are so many things I want to know! What were 2023’s best movies? Will we ever stop the TikTok tunnel lady? And most importantly, will there be an Echo season 2? I call out to the four corners of the internet for answers, but so far all I hear is the faint echo of my digital voice bouncing off the binary walls…

Perhaps there is an answer out there. Somewhere in the tangled infinities of the MCU’s multiverse. Lost in the promises of sequels and spinoffs, spinoffs and sequels, echoing off of each other into fractals of eternity. And I will find it!

What is Echo about?

Despite being marketed as a “self-contained” story, Echo is a continuation of the 2021 Marvel series Hawkeye. Because Disney literally cannot stop itself from making spinoffs. The five episode series follows Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez, who journeys back to her hometown in Oklahoma in order to escape Wilson Fisk’s crime organization in NYC and to reconnect with her Indigenous ancestry.

So will there be a second season?

It’s a bit too early to call. Echo season 1 arrives on January 9, 2024. There has to be an original sound that the echo of a second season can spring from, ya know? Echo marks the beginning of Disney+’s Marvel Spotlight releases, which are Marvel stories that don’t tie directly into the greater MCU. And thank God they don’t, because I don’t want to have to watch 10 movies and six different TV series just to know what the f*ck is going on in the first episode of a brand new series. It was getting to be a little much, and apparently Disney took the note. As a Marvel Spotlight release, it’s possible that Disney is planning for the series to be a self-contained one-off. However, if Echo gets popular enough, it’s more than likely that the Disney bigwigs will milk the series for all the money it’s worth. A second season. Then a third. Then two movies. Then a spinoff prequel. And so on.

Is there a trailer for the first season?

Here it is! Cram more of that sweet, sweet Marvel content down your eye throat!

