Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey, Kate) is picking up a lightsaber and heading to a galaxy far, far away. She has joined the cast of Ahsoka, the upcoming Star Wars live-action series for Lucasfilm and Disney+. The series stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight survivor who made her live-action debut in season two of The Mandalorian. Winstead joins previously announced cast member Hayden Christensen, who will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Natasha Liu Bordizzo also stars in the series as Sabine Wren, along with Ivanna Sakhno in an undisclosed role.

Winstead’s role is being kept under wraps, as are any and all details regarding the series. Winstead has been a reliable presence in film and television for over a decade, appearing in fan-favorites like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 10 Cloverfield Lane, and the third season of FX’s Fargo. She played Helena Bertinelli/Huntress in Birds of Prey, which she followed up with Netflix’s stylish assassin thriller Kate. Winstead also had a baby last year with her partner (and star of his own Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi) Ewan McGregor.

Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) is writing and exec producing the series with Jon Favreau. Ahsoka is the second spinoff from smash hit series The Mandalorian , following The Book of Boba Fett, which premiered last month. A third spinoff, Rangers of the New Republic, has been put on indefinite hold after lead actor Gina Carano was fired from the series.

Winstead was previously rumored to be joining Misha Green’s Black Canary film for HBO Max, alongside her Birds of Prey co-star Jurnee Smollett. But so far her appearance hasn’t been confirmed.

In addition, Disney+ is developing more live-action Star Wars series. Ewan McGregor will star in the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will also see Christensen reprising his role as Anakin.

Also on the way is Andor, which follows Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), five years before the events of Rogue One: a Star Wars Story. And Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is developing an original female-driven series titled The Acolyte. Also in the pipeline is a standalone Lando Calrissian series, developed by Justin Simien (Dear White People). Neither Donald Glover nor Billy Dee Williams have been confirmed to reprise their roles.

Are you excited for Mary Elizabeth Winstead to join the Star Wars universe? Who do you think she should play?

