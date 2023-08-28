‘Star Wars’ Fans Have Some Theories About ‘Ahsoka’s Mysterious Inquisitor

Ahsoka has finally arrived, and it’s everything a Star Wars fan could want. The explosive two-episode premiere is filled with action and intrigue. Regarding the latter, there’s one mystery fans are eager to solve: Who is Marrok?

Here’s a rundown for those who may not be too familiar with this character. In the Star Wars universe, Marrok is a mercenary who worked for Morgan Elsbeth, one of the most important people in the Galactic Empire. She is responsible for overseeing and constructing the all-powerful Imperial Navy. Marrok was hired by Elsbeth to locate Grand Admiral Thrawn, one of the most memorable Star Wars villains ever.

Marrok’s appearance in the show is sudden and doesn’t quite make sense, given what we know about the story. Ahsoka shares the same time period as The Mandalorian. Marrok, an Inquisitor, shows up just around the time that Return of the Jedi ends. The issue is that Inquisitors are pretty much extinct by then, as the Jedi order had largely fallen. So why is Marrok here?

There are a few fan theories currently floating around online right now. One theory is that Marrok is actually Barriss Offee, a Jedi apprentice and one of Ahsoka’s close friends in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Offee’s ultimate fate is never revealed, leaving it open to speculation.

Another fan theory is that Marrok is actually Ezra Bridger, who made his debut in Star Wars Rebels as a Jedi Padawan. This theory doesn’t hold much weight, however, as Bridger was pretty loyal to the Jedi Order, making it pretty unlikely that he would suddenly start murdering Jedi en masse out of nowhere. Who knows? Ahsoka could still surprise us.

If you want my opinion on it, I think that Marrok isn’t an established character. Many of the theories involve characters most audiences aren’t familiar with, and some that have been rendered non-canon in the years since Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm (like, who is Mara Jade??). Introducing a shadowy, mysterious character, only to reveal them as some obscure side character is kind of underwhelming. So I think that Marrok is going to be an entirely original character we haven’t seen before.

This isn’t entirely out of the norm, as Captain Phasma from Star Wars: The Force Awakens turned out to not be anyone pre-established, but her own character entirely. Most of the other theories are a huge stretch at the moment, but only time will tell. Ahsoka could prove us totally wrong.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

