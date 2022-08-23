WandaVision seems to be the kind of show that many of us can’t stop thinking about. At least, that’s the case for me and the official Twitter account for the show. Today, they shared a clip from the pilot of the Disney+ series, and it has made a fun new holiday for maybe just me, but that’s fine. I’ll keep tweeting about it until everyone else gets on my level.

The holiday is what I am dubbing WandaVision Day because the clip is from the beginning of the first episode, when Wanda and Vision are in their kitchen together and looking at a calendar in their home, both trying to remember why they have a special heart marked on one of the dates.

The date in question is August 23, and Wanda and Vision can’t seem to remember what the heart is for. It isn’t until Vision’s boss reminds him at work that he’s coming over for dinner that they both remember why they put the heart there in the first place. It’s a series of mishaps and bits in a way that we expect from shows from back when this pilot was set, but it has now become a very special day for fans of Wanda Maximoff and Vision.

Is there something special about today? pic.twitter.com/kRWHta2U9d — WandaVision (@wandavision) August 23, 2022

So, happy WandaVision day to those who celebrate. May we all start crying all to ourselves thinking about our love for Wanda Maximoff and the pain she went through.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Conan O’Brien wants to play matchmaker for Nicole Byers and LET HIM. (via Pajiba)

A new clip for Barbarian has hidden horrors in store. (via ComicBook.com)

Halloween Ends is going to theaters and Peacock on the same day. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Matt Reeves sets a new deal with Warner Bros. (via Deadline)

Curb Your Enthusiasm is renewed for season 12 at HBO. (via Variety)

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]