The Marvel rumor mill is churning once again, with sources claiming that comedian Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat) is in talks to play the demon Mephisto. Word is that Cohen may be joining the cast of Ironheart as the villain, and he’s been spotted on the Marvel set at Pinewood Studios in the UK. But this is hardly the first time Mephisto rumors have descended on the Marvel cinematic universe. During WandaVision‘s run, fans were convinced that Mephisto was behind the goings-on in Westview. And while we have yet to see Mephisto in the MCU, Cohen would be an inspired choice to play him. Rumors began hitting Twitter, and have since taken off, with many fans excited at the possibility of Cohen taking on the role.

It’s just a rumor. But a promising one. 😈 How we feeling about Sacha Baron Cohen as Mephisto? pic.twitter.com/slqQVBRFIF — New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) October 18, 2022

Huge rumor making its away around the Internet this morning that Sacha Baron Cohen will be playing Mephisto in Marvel’s ‘IRONHEART’ series



(@MStudiosNews) pic.twitter.com/w9qvoxTNSG — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) October 15, 2022

Sacha Baron Cohen as Mephisto is a good casting if it’s true pic.twitter.com/2H9pG4rXzM — CAPTAIN_117 (@captain_117) October 15, 2022

In addition to Ironheart, Cohen is rumored to be appearing in Kathryn Hahn’s WandaVision spinoff series. Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Mephisto is inspired by the Faustian demon Mephistopheles, and made his Marvel debut in The Silver Surfer #3 (Dec. 1968). The demon, who possesses supreme strength, intelligence, and magic powers, and can manipulate time and conjure illusions. Mephisto has tangled with the Silver Surfer, Spider-Man, Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider, Vision, and the Scarlet Witch. While the character has never appeared in the MCU, Mephisto was played by Peter Fonda and Ciarán Hinds in Ghost Rider (2007) and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012), respectively.

Cohen’s casting and any appearance of Mephisto has yet to be confirmed by Marvel or Disney. But Cohen would be inspired casting, and bring a compelling and darkly funny villain to the MCU. But fans may be waiting a while for confirmation. Ironheart, which is currently filming, isn’t going to hit Disney+ until late 2023, though we will meet title character Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in next month’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

