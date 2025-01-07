After Anna Sawai’s Golden Globe win, fans want to know if she’ll be back for ‘Shōgun’ season 2

FX’s historical epic Shōgun was nominated in four categories at last night’s Golden Globes, and to no one’s surprise, it was a full sweep. With first-time winner Anna Sawai making a particularly strong impression during her turn as Lady Mariko, fans are now wondering: is it possible she’ll return for season 2?

Warning! Spoilers ahead for all episodes of Shōgun season 1.

When Shōgun hit Disney+ and Hulu last February, it immediately generated buzz for all the right reasons. Not only was the show reminiscent of the works of renowned filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, but it also channeled some major Game of Thrones vibes; something the TV landscape has been missing in recent years. It was a big, flashy, and expensive (literally—Shōgun is FX’s priciest show to date) Hollywood production that saw Eastern and Western storytelling colliding, and brought some massive Japanese talent into the mainstream.

Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, and Tadanobu Asano have all been major players in Japan’s entertainment industry for years, and they finally got their flowers during last night’s Golden Globes ceremony, in which they all scored a trophy for their respective roles in Shōgun. It’s been a long time coming for Sanada in particular, who’s been acting for close to 60 years. He snagged the award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama for his portrayal of the calculating Lord Toranaga. And yes, while this was well-deserved, the true heart and soul of Shōgun was Lady Mariko, played by Sawai (her win had me standing up and clapping at my TV set).

Mariko, Lord Toranaga’s resident interpreter, is a woman haunted. Throughout the series, we uncover the pieces of Mariko’s shadowy past, including her marriage to Toda Hirokatsu (Shinnosuke Abe), the death of her father, and what led her to the Christian faith. We also see a romance blossom between Mariko and John “Anjin” Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), but as we come to see in the penultimate episode, “Crimson Sky,” it was doomed from the start—Mariko sacrifices herself and thus, restores her family’s honor. So how could she possibly return for Shōgun season 2?

Not only was Mariko’s death in Shōgun one of the series’ most moving moments, but it also helped score her the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series. And given her scene-stealing performance, it was only a matter of time until she was asked about her potential return for season 2, which was officially given the greenlight by Disney/Hulu/FX back in May. Speaking to Screen Rant, Sawai said:

“If they asked me, I would absolutely do it. There’s no way I’m gonna say no. But, I don’t know if it serves the story, and I want it to be really good and not to bring the character back just to have [her] back.“

It’s as ambitious an answer as any, but it’s not a flat-out no, right? Obviously, it’s a big gamble for Disney & Co. to renew Shōgun for not just one, but two additional seasons, as topping season 1 is an admittedly tall order. I also think that Sawai’s possible return as Mariko runs the risk of undermining her sacrifice; a cheap tactic often employed by, say, the Marvel Cinematic Universe or virtually any other nostalgia franchise. However, a well-executed flashback sequence—perhaps showing the intricacies of Mariko and John’s relationship—could add some emotional texture to season 2, and might give context for John and Toranaga’s actions moving forward.

Ultimately, Mariko was the woman who stopped the fighting, and she meant a lot to the members of Clan Toranaga. So while I doubt that we’ll get a surprise Mariko resurrection in Shōgun season 2, I do think there will be a time and place for Sawai to show face again. Her death will undoubtedly hang heavy over John and Lord Toranaga, paving the way for a cameo down the line. For now, we can only hope that Shōgun isn’t en route to become a one-hit wonder.

