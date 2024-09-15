Get ready for Halloween with these ‘Bluey’ costumes for adults!

Are you an adult Bluey fan? You’re not alone. If you or a loved one has had your heart torn out by episodes such as “Baby Race” or “The Sign” you might be entitled to compensation. Compensation in the form of adult-sized Bluey costumes with which you can therapeutically act out your Bluey-induced trauma.

Recommended Videos

So where can one find an adult Bluey costume to work through one’s trauma? Read on, dear reader, read on. You’ll be doing therapy on yourself in no time. Just in time for Halloween!

Just look at this Chilli dress from Spirit Halloween!

(Spirit Halloween)

I’ll be the first to admit that when I typed in “adult Bluey Halloween costumes,” I didn’t expect the results to be brat. Who would have guessed that a costume of a talking dog mom from a children’s TV show would be so mother? This Chilli Dress from Spirit Halloween (available on Amazon) looks like something you could find at a manor house in Cape Cod. Look at that adorable tennis skirt! Forget dogs, this costume is giving “I’m rich enough for equestrian activities.”

Or this Bluey Dress!

(Spirit Halloween)

Like mother like daughter! This Bluey Halloween costume dress is equally slay. This tennis skirt feel is more than Bluey, it’s blue-blooded. You should be romping around a Nantucket beach house in this thing. I wouldn’t be surprised if you told me you were attending the wedding in The Perfect Couple in this, if that wedding wasn’t ruined by a murder, of course.

What about this Bandit onesie?

(Disguise)

Alright so I wouldn’t exactly call this Bandit costume “fashionable” like I would the others, but it’s a children’s show, not haute couture! Besides, this Bandit onesie looks so comfy. If you’re not the skirt-wearing type, it’s perfect. And look! It’s even got a hood with little dog ears on it! How precious!

Or this stylish Bandit shirt and beanie combo?

(Spirit Halloween)

Maybe you’re more of a “cool dad” type? Not one for the onesie, you need something that you can wear out. This low-key Bandit costume is perfect to go Trick-or-Treating with your family or rocking to the Halloween party solo-dolo. I don’t know your life! What I DO know is that NO ONE can call you unfashionable with this look. And combined with dark wash blue jeans and blue sneakers? Lethal. Honestly, it’s giving Cali vibes. Show up to the function on a Bluey skateboard. You’ll be a hit.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy