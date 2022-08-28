We’re less than a month away from the premiere of Andor on Disney+, and the more we learn about the Rogue One prequel series the more excited we get. The series follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and his journey as part of the Rebellion against the Galactic Republic. The series will see returning favorites Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. Adria Arjona (Morbius, Good Omens) joins the new cast members that include Stellan Skårsgard, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, and Robert Emms. Arjona plays Bix Caleen, who crosses paths with Andor.

In an interview with Collider, Arjona discussed the mysterious character, saying “Bix is someone that isn’t afraid of getting her hands dirty. She’s a risk-taker. She is bold and fearless, and she is a manager at a salvage yard. So has a pretty steady life and pretty, she has everything under control, and then here comes Cassian, and then it’s of always happens. Their dynamic is one that I love deeply. So it was so fun to sort dig in and play around with it, their childhood friends. And you can sense that they have a history and their dynamic is complicated. You can almost tell that their trust has been built and broken and built and broken over the course of many, many years. Yet, she’s incredibly caring and incredibly protective over him. Sometimes even at her own detriment.”

Arjona also described Andor’s appeal to fans and non-fans alike, saying “I think the cool part about this show is that you don’t have to be a Star Wars fan, and you don’t have to have watched any of the movies to enjoy this show. That’s kind of the honest truth. I think this show really stands on its own. I think the reason why I say that and the reason why I love that is because it’ll be great for Star Wars fans, but it also will be a great show for people that aren’t necessarily so into Star Wars. And hopefully, we can drag more people into this wonderful galaxy that we all love.”

Andor premieres September 21st on Disney+.

(via Collider)

