Adam Sandler’s Daughters Were the Perfect Choice for ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’

Despite criticisms of nepotism, Adam Sandler’s daughters, Sunny and Sadie, were the perfect choices to star in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. The coming-of-age comedy has garnered a lot of attention since its premiere on Netflix on August 25, especially since it stars the whole Sandler family. While Sandler’s films typically feature cameos from his daughters and wife, Jackie, this was the first film that saw his family in starring roles beside him. Sandler was largely sidelined in the movie, while Sunny and Sadie took center stage as Stacy Friedman and Ronnie Friedman, respectively.

The light-hearted film follows Sunny and her best friend Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) as they prepare to celebrate their Bat Mitzvahs, which is an essential coming-of-age tradition for 12-year-old girls in Judaism. Both are fully aware of the significance of the Bat Mitzvah and wish to mark their entrance into religious maturity with the perfect celebration. However, things take a turn for the worse when a boy gets between them, threatening their friendship and the tradition that they had looked forward to experiencing together.

It’s easy to see why You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah has been lauded by critics, attaining the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of any of Sandler’s films. It’s reminiscent of Are You There God It’s Me, Margaret, as it thoroughly celebrates girlhood and one coming of age. It also features a positive representation of a Jewish family and delves into the religious traditions of Judaism. It also still boasts Sandler’s signature humor, which ties it all together. Despite the film’s positive reception, it has also ignited yet another conversation about Hollywood nepotism.

Sunny and Sadie shine in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Following the premiere of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, the issue of nepotism once again started making the online discourse rounds. Some indicated that they believed the film exemplified nepotism but reiterated that they enjoyed it nonetheless. In contrast, others were more critical and even declared they may not watch the movie for this reason. The conversation was significant enough that director Sammi Cohen chimed in and pointed out that Sandler is known for his habit of featuring his friends in his films, and this was no different.

However, I don’t believe that Sunny and Sadie were cast (solely) because they were Sandler’s daughters, but because they were the perfect fit for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. The past few years have been riddled with films and shows focused on Jewish characters but portrayed by non-Jewish actors. Oppenheimer, Golda, The Fabelmans, and the upcoming film Maestro are just a few examples of this phenomenon, preventing Jewish actors from giving the roles additional depth by applying their personal experiences to them. This why it’s so refreshing that You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah features a Jewish family onscreen that is actually portrayed by a Jewish family.

Sunny even celebrated her Bat Mitzvah in real life right before shooting the film, meaning that she very much related to its subject matter. This likely aided in how well she captured Stacy’s feelings about her Bat Mitzvah and conveyed the importance of this milestone. She and Sadie depicted what it’s like growing up in a Jewish family and some of the pressure and excitement of having one’s coming-of-age ceremony often celebrated by one’s whole Jewish community. In addition to representing the Jewish community, both Sadie and Sunny are immensely talented. Sunny truly carried the film with her hilarious and awkward antics as middle-schooler Stacy, while Sadie perfectly captured the teenage angst of Ronnie.

Nepotism is rampant in Hollywood and the entertainment industry in general, but that doesn’t negate the fact that You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah was a much-needed victory for positive Jewish representation in film—and one that was possible mainly because the whole Sandler family got on board with it. It also shouldn’t prevent Sunny and Sadie from receiving due credit for their fantastic performances in the film, which clearly shows that they earned the opportunity to star alongside their father.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

