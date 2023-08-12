Adam Sandler Invites His Kids to Netflix in ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’

Adam Sandler is getting the whole family together for his latest Netflix movie. The famous funny man stars alongside his wife and two daughters in Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. The film is the latest product of Sandler and the streamer’s long-standing partnership, which began in 2018 with The Ridiculous 6.

Since then, Sandler has added The Do-Over, The Week Of, Murder Mystery, Murder Mystery 2, Hubie Halloween, and Hustle to his list of Netflix films. Hustle managed to achieve critical acclaim, but even the films that have been panned by critics have topped Netflix’s viewership charts. It’s not hard to see why Sandler’s movies are so appealing when most of them are comedies that offer fun, light-hearted entertainment to viewers.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah will be arriving on Netflix soon and will show off the Sandler family’s acting skills with a nod to his Jewish heritage. Sandler’s wife and daughters have had cameos or minor roles in several of Sandler’s films before, but this is the first time all three have leading roles alongside him. Additionally, this coming-of-age film is a bit different from Sandler’s other films, most of which are centered on adult characters. However, it does look to be as cheesy, wild, and funny as we’re accustomed to his films being. Here’s everything we know about You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah so far.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah release date

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah releases on August 25, 2023, and will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah trailer

Netflix dropped the official trailer for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah on August 10.

The trailer follows two middle school best friends preparing to celebrate their bat mitzvahs—a Jewish coming-of-age ritual held for girls to commemorate the milestone of their 12th birthday. In the film, the girls are planning to have big bat mitzvah blowouts to prove their popularity. However, things get very messy when a boy becomes involved and turns the friends against each other. We see a whole lot of awkward but relatable middle school antics and family dysfunction, as well as some sweet moments of family bonding and friendship.

The cast of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah has quite the cast stacked up. Sandler will be starring in the film as Danny Friedman, the patriarch of the Friedman family. From the trailer, it looks like he’ll be playing more of a supporting role rather than a lead. His daughter Sunny Sadler takes center stage as Stacy Friedman, Danny’s daughter and one of the girls preparing for her bat mitzvah. Starring in a supporting role as Stacy’s older sister, Ronnie Friedman, is Sunny’s real-life sister Sadie Sandler. Rounding out the Sandler family cast is Sandler’s wife, Jackie Sandler, who plays Gabi Rodriguez Katz, the mother of Stacy’s best friend.

The film also marks Samantha Lorraine’s first lead role; she plays Gabi’s daughter Lydia, who is also planning her bat mitzvah with Stacy. Completing the Katz family is Wednesday‘s Luis Guzmán as Lydia’s father, Eli Katz. Meanwhile, Frozen‘s Idina Menzel stars in the film as Danny’s wife, Bree. This will be the second time Menzel has played Sandler’s onscreen wife, as she also starred alongside him in Uncut Gems.

Hollywood newcomer Dylan Hoffman will portray Andy Goldfarb, the 12-year-old boy who causes a rift between Lydia and Stacy. Fellow young stars Dean Scott Vazquez and Millie Thorpe portray Stacy’s and Dylan’s friends, Mateo and Nikki, respectively. Only Murders in the Building star Jackie Hoffman also appeasr in the film as a woman named Irene. Ido Mosseri, Miya Cech, Dylan Dash, and Sarah Sherman also boast supporting roles in the film.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah plot

The official Netflix synopsis for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah reads:

BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy—and middle school drama—threatens to ruin everything.

Based on the trailer, it seems the middle school drama is going to get pretty intense. For starters, Stacy and Lydia already seem on edge over the pressure to make their bat mitzvahs count. Stacy even tries to convince her parents to get Dua Lipa to perform at her party so she can reinvent herself as the popular girl in middle school. Lydia is seen backing her up in quests for popularity. However, trouble arises because Stacy is hopelessly in love with a boy named Andy. When she catches Lydia kissing Andy, an all-out war begins.

Stacy seeks vengeance in the typical middle school way and begins making outlandish claims about Lydia and volunteering at a retirement home to get close to Andy. Of course, this leads to the loss of an important friendship that breaks both girls’ hearts and might even threaten the bat mitzvahs they were planning. Then, there are the well-meaning family members unintentionally making things worse. It remains to be seen if their friendship will survive the test of growing up, family traditions, and middle school drama and shenanigans.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

