Adam Carolla’s COVID Tweet Was Bad, but Everyone Roasting Him for It Is Great

Adam Carolla, former Man Show cohost, a.k.a. expert on all things douchey, decided to try to expand that expertise into opinions on the coronavirus pandemic, which he clearly does not have the knowledge to do. The One Who Is Not Jimmy Kimmel decided to log onto Twitter and share how only the sick and elderly are dying from COVID-19 (not true) and that we’re all “pussy’s” (yes, the possessive pussy instead of plural, for some reason) for believing the hype.

So, you know, he’s ill-informed at best. Not only is his initial take false—apparently based on the hottest new lie that claims a CDC report says something it doesn’t, propagated by people who don’t understand the data they’re seeing—but it also sounds like he doesn’t realize that young healthy people taking precautions still helps the old and sick, or like he doesn’t care about them.

Turns out the people dying from covid are old or sick or both. How many of you pussy’s got played ? and who’s going to get played the next time. — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) September 1, 2020

Again, “pussy’s.” So … one single pussy is being played, but it is in possession of something? I guess? I don’t know. It’s a sexist term that I thought we’d outgrown, but also, Carolla is clearly stuck back in the days of The Man Show. Luckily for us all, and for our entertainment, many took to Twitter to tell Carolla how harmful, incorrect, and misinformed this idea was.

I wasn’t actively looking for the worst tweet of the week but here we are. — Alex Segura’s SW POE DAMERON: FREE FALL out NOW! (@alex_segura) September 2, 2020

Stop making us D-listers look bad — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) September 2, 2020

Parasite Regrets Choosing Adam Carolla As Host https://t.co/bxi5iCpjdq pic.twitter.com/kbmLbsAVgw — The Onion (@TheOnion) September 2, 2020

Trump just named Adam Carolla the Secretary of Health and Human Services. — Dan Telfer (@dantelfer) September 2, 2020

Hi Adam. I have a congenital heart defect I had surgery for three years ago. I am 38, a fairly cool person, funny on Twitter, love whale watching, firecracker in bed. If I get Covid I’ll die.

Fuck you. https://t.co/OsuA1ffBJP — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) September 2, 2020

I think you mean pussies. — roxane gay (@rgay) September 2, 2020

Who else had Adam Carolla is a nihilist eugenicist? pic.twitter.com/yXPgpkXm2G — Radio Apeshot (@MarkOrbiter) September 2, 2020

1) Adam Carolla seems to be okay with old people dying 2) His tweet is factually false anyway 3) It contains dangerous false medical information and should be removed 4) No surprise Carolla is using a gender slur 5) Why is America’s biggest dumbass giving out medical advice? https://t.co/CSU8jqxmtC — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 2, 2020

Not going to dignify Adam Carolla’s vile sentiments with an actual quote Tweet but, as an oncologist whose average patient is aged 68 and who has had cancer himself, I’d like to point out that the lives of the “old and sick” are very much worth defending. — Mark Lewis (@marklewismd) September 2, 2020

82% of americans who say they know who adam carolla is are actually thinking of joe rogan. pic.twitter.com/BpvMvVVnUg — Clutchy “Bunker Buster” McGritterson (@CMcGritterson) September 2, 2020

Excuse me @jimmykimmel but the trash you left behind at The Man Show (aka Adam Carolla) has been rotting, stinks real bad, and is burning pic.twitter.com/Rtcf1uof7B — Eric Arcana (@EricArcana) September 2, 2020

Look, my entire family falls into the “high risk” category, and they’re not particularly old or sick. Things like this? They tell me that, to some, my family and my loved ones are expendable so that they can go to an Arby’s and eat inside without washing their hands. That’s how this feels. So know that when you complain about having to change your life just slightly so you don’t harm other Americans, it shows your entire ass. But then again, Carolla isn’t afraid to show his whole ass.

More American males now wear bracelets than eat stew — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) August 13, 2020

Anyway, the Man Show hosts have clearly taken very different paths in the time since, with Jimmy Kimmel now advocating for healthcare rights for Americans and not taking the coronavirus lightly, or as something that infringes on his freedom, as Adam Carolla seems to think. Also, many COVID prevention measures have been difficult, and we could all use some more help dealing with them, but I don’t understand why everyone is so opposed to wearing masks!?!??! They’re fun and cool and you can have great designs on them and make it interesting!!!!!!! What’s wrong with Americans? Why are so many of you frustrating?

