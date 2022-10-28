A24 Just Planned the Rest of Your Spooky Season for You

A24 has given horror fans so many gifts over the years. Beheadings! Demonic pacts! Shitty boyfriends getting murdered in bear suits! Now A24 is blessing us again with a $6 online movie marathon. But you’ll have to hurry, because the fun has already started.

A24 is hosting a Halloween horror marathon consisting of 6 movies over 6 days, for a total price of 6 dollars. Yes, that’s the total price. That’s 1 dollar per movie! And these are quality A24 movies, people!! Some of these films are streaming elsewhere, but none of them are streaming everywhere, so this is your chance to knock out a few A24 flicks all at once.

Here are the films they’re showing:

The Witch (a.k.a. The VVitch)

Based on real New England folklore, The Witch shows you what happens when your dad thinks he’s too Puritan for the most Puritan Puritans in the land of Puritans. Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy), a young girl living with said Puritan dad, is blamed for the breakdown of her family when witches in the woods start terrorizing them. This is the origin story for the Internet’s favorite goat (one might call him the GOAT goat), Black Phillip.

Lamb

What happens when you want a baby, but instead you have a lamb? Why, you raise the lamb as your baby—it’s the only logical thing to do. Of course, horrific eldritch forces may want their lamb baby back, and then you’ve got a whole situation to deal with. Bonus: This film takes place in Iceland, the land of pure atmosphere.

Hereditary

Are you interested in never, ever sleeping again? That’s all I’ll say about Hereditary. You’ll pee yourself and never sleep again—this movie is that scary. Okay, I’ll add that Toni Collette is great.

Saint Maud

A young nurse named Maud (Morfydd Clark) becomes obsessed with saving the soul of the retired dancer she’s caring for. What could go wrong?

Midsommar

A horror movie in a setting where it never gets dark? Only A24 could pull this off. Dani (Florence Pugh), grieving after an unthinkable tragedy, accompanies her boyfriend and his pals to study a reclusive community in Sweden called the Hårga. The Hårga seem so nice! Their hand-embroidered shifts are so colorful! Their flowers are so bountiful! Surely they’re not hiding some kind of terrible secret?

Green Room

Patrick Stewart plays Darcy Banker, a sinister club owner. Darcy wants to cover up all the nefarious goings-on at his club, but he’s not prepared to face off against the plucky punk band The Ain’t Rights. Good family fun!

What to get in on this?

The marathon began on October 26 and runs until midnight on October 31. You can get your ticket on the Internet, Apple TV, or the Roku Store. Check out A24’s info page for more details!

