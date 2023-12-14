The Most Cinematic Video Game of All Time Is Becoming a Movie

Death Stranding, the acclaimed video game from Hideo Kojima, has finally reached what some would say is the inevitable next step in its cultural evolution: It is becoming a movie. And not just any movie, but a movie from the fine folks at A24.

A24 is partnering with Kojima Productions to bring Death Stranding to the big screen in a live-action adaptation that “promises to delve into the mysteries surrounding the apocalyptic event called the ‘Death Stranding,’ which blurred the lines between life and death, and brought forth nightmarish creatures into a world on the brink of collapse.”

Kojima has earned his reputation as a prolific game designer and master of the stealth genre, previously working for Konami, where he designed and wrote Metal Gear. In 2015, Kojima left the studio and started Kojima Productions, which released Death Stranding in 2019. Hailed by many as the most cinematic game in history (pee mechanics notwithstanding), Death Stranding features an excellent cast of established actors led by Norman Reedus as protagonist Sam Porter Bridges. As Sam, players wander a post-apocalyptic United States plagued by mysterious creatures to deliver supplies to disparate colonies, attempting to reconnect what’s left of society.

Death Stranding also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, and directors Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn. It’s unclear if the film adaptation will utilize the actors from the game, but that cast list definitely looks like it belongs in an A24 movie, Refn included.

The Death Stranding film adaptation does not yet have a release date or a director, and it’s unclear if Kojima himself will be involved in writing the screenplay. Of course, Kojima had high praise for A24 in his statement regarding the collab:

“A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last eight years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together. There are a lot of ‘game adaptation films’ out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.”

(featured image: Konami Productions / A24)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]