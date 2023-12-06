A24’s Film Catalog Is Coming to Max (and HBO, if You Even Care)

A24 and Warner Bros. Discovery have signed a multiyear deal to bring the acclaimed film distributor’s library to Max, HBO, and Cinemax. The deal includes new and upcoming releases like Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, which has just set a December 15 release for VOD, and will arrive on Max sometime after.

Possibly hoping to make good on Max’s ridiculous slogan—it’s “the one to watch”—Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing A24’s full catalog to the streaming platform. That catalog will, over the course of the deal, include more than 100 titles. The library will also be available to HBO and Cinemax subscribers, though it’s not clear if or how the titles will be split among the premium cable channels.

The deal notably includes A24’s new and upcoming releases: Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp’s hilariously irreverent Dicks: The Musical, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Sean Durkin’s wrestling drama The Iron Claw, Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario starring Nicolas Cage, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, and the newly restored Talking Heads concert doc Stop Making Sense. The deal also includes Love Lies Bleeding, Rose Glass’ highly anticipated follow-up to Saint Maud, and Civil War, the upcoming film from Annihilation and Men director Alex Garland.

Beloved A24 films Uncut Gems, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Past Lives, among many others (like The Whale, cue sad trombone) will soon be available on Max and HBO. The distributor previously had a deal with Showtime, the home of Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie’s surreal satire The Curse, which counts A24 among its producers.

(featured image: A24)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]