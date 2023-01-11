What’s This About a ‘Beef’ With Steven Yeun and Ali Wong?

While we were all sad to learn that Ali Wong and Steven Yeun wouldn’t be reprising their roles as Bertie and Speckle in Tuca and Bertie, we’re thrilled to see that they’re clearly not done collaborating. In fact, they have a new project in the midst: Beef.

No, this has nothing to do with “The Beef” from our current favorite show, The Bear. This is about road rage, baby. Pure, unadulterated road rage.

First look at Steven Yeun and Ali Wong ‘BEEF’ from Netflix & A24.



The series follows 2 people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action. pic.twitter.com/OEXyNGBrEm — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 6, 2023

As someone who was born and raised in SoCal, road rage was a rite of passage—both enduring it and dishing it. It can be a very scary thing, but once you get used to it, it’s easy to shrug off as you cruise at an easygoing 72 MPH all the way down.

… at least, it is for me, but clearly that isn’t the case for Wong and Yeun’s characters.

What’s this Beef about?

The premise of Beef is that two people survive a road rage incident, but they just can’t stop thinking about it. This story was inspired by a real experience in the life of showrunner Lee Sung Jin, who jokingly stated that it was something he just couldn’t let go of, even three years later. This is the same Sung Jin who wrote for Silicon Valley, so I personally think this sounds delightful and I can’t wait to watch it.

Who’s in it?

Joining Wong and Yeun are the following, whose roles are currently undesignated (although the first four are slated as series regulars):

Young Mazino

Joseph Lee

David Choe

Patti Yasutake

Ashley Park

Justin H. Min

Maria Bello

Andrew Santino

Mia Serafino

Remy Holt

Rekstizzy

Ione Skye

Does Beef have a release date?

While there is no definitive release date, the show began filming in 2021 and it’s been rather hush-hush despite having been announced a while ago (I only just heard about it). But with that amount of time, it’s not unlikely that we’ll see it released in the third or fourth quarter of the year. We’ll update as more comes out.

Is Netflix upping their game?

What I’m curious about is whether or not this will pave the way for more collaborations between A24 and Netflix. As far as I’m aware, this is the first such collaboration between the two companies. Whether that’s a good or a bad thing regarding show quality and network endurance, I suppose we’ll just have to wait and see. At the very least, I love Ali Wong, I love Steven Yeun, and I love the things they do, so I’d be shocked if this proves any different.

(featured image: Netflix)

