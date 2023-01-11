The Golden Globes Remind Us All to Watch ‘The Bear’

Out of all the television nominees from this Golden Globes award ceremony, one of the ones I did not expect to win anything was The Bear despite knowing how good the series is. Carmie (Jeremy Allen White) is a character that is so complicated that the series just rides on his energy and is one of the most nerve-wracking series to date.

Luckily, one of the good things that the Golden Globes did this year (outside of continuing the trend of giving Ke Huy Quan the win and awarding Angela Bassett) was to give Jeremy Allen White the award for Best Actor in a TV Comedy series. It’s one of the best series from this season and while Abbott Elementary took home the big award and rightfully so, The Bear has been the sleeper hit of the season. A show about a restaurant in Chicago but it set in motion a movement.

Mainly all your friends suddenly saying “Thank you, chef,” or things like “behind” if you happen to be in their way. Luckily, White took home the award for Best Actor and it has now opened the doorway for me to say one simple thing: Watch The Bear.

The FX series is one you can watch in one go. It is such a fun series that also has an episode towards the end that is, easily, one of the most stressful things I have ever watched. The point is: The Bear is a journey. And one that everyone should experience. So now with White’s win, it’s time to explore the magic of the series.

How to watch The Bear

If you’re looking for an easy way to watch it, you can catch up on Hulu. The series premiered on FX but I think that, for many, we came to it after it had completely aired. And that’s fine but it is time that everyone else joined in. Mainly because The Bear happens to be one of those shows where you’re so enthralled by what is going on, you do not even realize how much of the series you’d watched.

The Bear happens to be just one of those shows that wraps you in and you do not realize the hold it has on you. Trust me, you will say “chef” more than you ever have in your entire life. Beside that, it’s just genuinely a great show and Jeremy Allen White is only part of a brilliant series and with his win, I hope more catch up.

You can watch on the FX streaming apps or Hulu and when you do, please comment your feelings on The Bear because we all need to be talking about it more.

