Tuca & Bertie Is Back!! This Time on Adult Swim.

Forget the Snyder Cut! We have succeeded in rescuing the adult animated series Tuca & Bertie—same cast, different network. Is this what it feels like to win?

Let the party begin. A new season of Tuca and Bertie is coming to Adult Swim in 2021. @aliwong @TiffanyHaddish @lisadraws pic.twitter.com/dmR9yUaTMz — adultswim (@adultswim) May 22, 2020

One of the most devastating executive decisions last year was the cancellation of the Netflix animated series Tuca & Bertie, starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as the respective aves leads, two birds who are best friends and live the same apartment building. The show tackled a lot of interesting topics, like sexual assault, trauma, and dealing with workplace harassment, all while still being funny and visually interesting. Plus, it was great to have two women of color leading the voice cast.

That’s why its cancellation was such a bummer. Thankfully, Adult Swim has answered our prayers and has greenlighted a second season of the animated series. According to Variety, Adult Swim has ordered 10 episodes, set to debut next year.

“I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation,” said Lisa Hanawalt, who is the executive producer and creator of the show.

The loss of Tuca & Bertie was seen as part of Netflix’s problem of not always allowing shows to build an audience and simply caring about their algorithm, as Hanawalt noted that new people were still finding the show every day, and it had a vocal outpouring of support on social media.

When the show was canceled, Hanawalt tweeted that she was proud of the show and she was hopeful that they could find a home for “Tuca & Bertie to continue their adventures.” It came true, and I can’t wait to see what is next for these two best friends.

adult swim has us all like pic.twitter.com/tMB93Wbn5d — Jessi Sheron makes mermaid comics (@JessiSheron) May 22, 2020

Me seeing the news that Tuca & Bertie is getting a season 2 pic.twitter.com/lB045l1k23 — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 22, 2020

Now there is another network that can pick up Netflix shows when they get rid of them too early for no reason. I mean, can you imagine what we would have lost if BoJack ended after season one because people didn’t get it? Especially since that is largely considered the weakest season? Can’t even think about that darkest timeline.

Congrats to the Tuca & Bertie team. I’m glad they can bring the band back together and I’m looking forward to all the shady jokes at Netflix’s expense.

(via Variety, image: netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com