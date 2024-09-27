‘A sandwich or plate of broken glass’: TV news still stuck on Harris/Trump double standard

This is the world we are living in, where the current Presidential Election decision can be referred to as deciding between a sandwich or a plate of broken glass. Of course, one is obviously worse than the other, but apparently we still need to ask what’s the sandwich made of.

This is the situation that current Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is dealing with as certain members of the media demand to know more about her and her policies. One social media laid out the core of the discussion by sharing a clip from CNN where a debate surrounding Harris’ lack of interviews took place. They pointed out the ridiculous nature of how Harris’ politics are endlessly poked at despite the fact that her opponent often fails to coherently form a sentence that isn’t filled with ego fueled drivel or downright lies.

“We just don’t know enough about the specifics of Kamala’s policies” is endlessly irritating to me. At this point your choice is eating a sandwich or plate of broken glass. You’re telling me you need to know more about the sandwich? #CNN pic.twitter.com/HhYzdbxDpx — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) September 22, 2024

In the clip, one member of the discussion stated, “Take it from the voters you need, she needs more interviews.” The discussion seemed to have sprung up in regards to Harris’ appearance talking with Oprah and others in Michigan, which – correct me if I’m wrong – sounds like an interview.

The debate seems to be over who the voters are aware of, with Trump obviously being well-known by the public for decades now, whereas, for many, Harris comes across as a bit of a question mark. One thing we have to remember in this instance is that we have had every action of Trump shoved down our throats for almost a decade now, of course we know who he is.

He’s the butt of every joke, the SNL skit that won’t stop, he’s the man who helped ensure Roe vs. Wade was overturned, who mocked disabled people, insulted other nations, called Mexicans rapists and murderers, and, to top it all off, incited a violent riot and the storming of Capitol Hill to overthrow a democratic vote. It isn’t as if Harris is in hiding; those who want to know what her policies are can simply head to her campaign site.



Harris is sure to make more appearances before the election, and has been focused on smaller local TV interviews in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania. For those who are still unsure about the sandwich, go and do your own research, it’s the future of your country after all.

