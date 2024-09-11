‘There will be a bloodbath’: Kamala Harris warns Americans about Trump’s reaction to a lost election

As the 2024 election draws nearer at an anxiety-inducing pace, Americans are bracing themselves for an unpredictable aftermath. While reports are anticipating a narrow margin to decide the winner, some can’t help but worry about how Donald Trump may cope with a second failure.

Recommended Videos

Currently, it’s reported that Kamala Harris could claim victory and step into the role as the president of the United States of America. A win for Harris would result in an incredibly historic election, and the United States could appoint its first-ever woman of color Commander in Chief. While recent odds may be in Harris’ favor, the vice president cautioned Americans that not every citizen will be celebrating her possible success.

“Donald Trump, the candidate, has said in this election ‘there will be a bloodbath’ if the outcome of this election is not to his liking,” Harris said during the second presidential debate. NBC News previously reported that Trump insinuated an alarming response to a lost presidential bid: “…if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole… If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.”

Whether this threatened “bloodbath” is metaphorical, physical, or an empty threat, it’s hard to say. Trump’s previous indictment and impeachment following the January 6th Capitol riots loom over Harris’ warning. The infamous January 6th insurrection was a direct result of the 2020 election, which asked outraged Trump supporters to flock to the Capitol Building where they would partake in violent demonstration.

“For everyone watching who remembers what January 6th was, I say we don’t have to go back, let’s not go back, we’re not going back, it’s time to turn the page,” Harris added, though her reassurance that the United States is prepared to move forward following a feasible Trump defeat isn’t completely convincing. The idea of a “bloodbath,” whether the word was used out of senseless anger or true intention, is enough to inspire those who are committed to devoting themselves to Trump’s word. The United States has been embroiled in thick political tension and ever-growing divide, which has been deepened by the polarized major parties. High tensions are hard to soothe with peace and rationality. How are we to be so sure that Trump won’t lash out if he’s not rewarded with another term?

Right-wing conspiracies and the left’s heightened concern over Project 2025 may motivate chaotic fallout if Trump isn’t named the 47th President. Reflecting on the past, a “bloodbath” may be boiling beneath the surface of the yet-to-come election. Trump has been accustomed to approaching any opposition through unbridled rage, and that fury is sure to influence his followers. Maybe it’s yet to occur to some that violence, in any form, isn’t the answer.

This “bloodbath” may not pertain to physical outbursts or attacks, but could exist in the more figurative aspects. Trump’s hot-headed, antagonistic behavior could lead to another online firestorm if he does happen to lose. With a history of actively sharing misinformation, this “bloodbath” could be born out of hate. Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, and hate leads to suffering. It’s hard to suppress the fear of how the sociopolitical climate may shift if Harris is elected, especially after observing how Trump carried himself through their debate, and how he ungracefully reacted to Joe Biden’s presidency. Are we truly ready to face bigotry at even greater, unpredictable level?

Americans are already subjected to political extremism from all angles, willingly or not. While fear-mongering may be an attention-grabbing tactic that politicians use to coax more votes in their name, Harris reiterating that a “bloodbath” may be in the nation’s future feels more damning by the minute.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy