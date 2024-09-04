This is the single most unrealistic thing about the ‘A Minecraft Movie’ trailer

A Minecraft Movie wanted to be true to the game, but the trailer is already sowing doubts. If you take a good look at the trailer, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.

Those who’ve played the game know that pink sheep are rare. There is only a 0.164% chance for pink sheep to spawn organically in the game. I’ve been playing Minecraft for a decade, and I’ve never seen a pink sheep appear in my game. There’s no way that a bunch of people who randomly spawned at Minecraft would see both pink sheep and Steve as soon as they arrive—but that’s exactly what happens in the newly released teaser trailer for A Minecraft Movie.

A Minecraft Movie may as well be the first time I and many other players see these pink sheep spawn “in game.” Whether or not that can be seen as a genuine criticism, many avid fans of Minecraft have other complaints—namely that the movie looks too hyper-realistic for a game about pixelated blocks.

Top-tier casting

Having Jack Black play the legendary Steve is as chaotic as it can get. It’s hard to think about anybody else more fitting for the role. Jason Mamoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen are also joining the star-studded cast of this movie.

Although Minecraft is usually played for its creativity, the movie will be about the journey of a bunch of heroes. Their mission is to save the Overworld from the Ender Dragon.

If they fail at saving the world, at least they can always respawn and try again? That’s for us to find out once the movie drops on April 4, 2025.

