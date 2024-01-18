Yes, the ‘Minecraft’ Movie Is Really Happening—Here’s Everything You Need To Know

With film adaptations of video game properties looking more and more like Hollywood’s next big obsession with every passing day, it was only a matter of time before Minecraft would start getting prepped for the big screen.

To say that a Minecraft film is a creatively precarious endeavor would be a weighty understatement; on the one hand, it’s the perfect trap for the same strokes of shoddy fan service that proved to be a stumbling block for Five Nights at Freddy’s and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but on the other hand, the fundamentally blank slate of an IP like Minecraft (sans Telltale’s Story Mode series) provides just as much of an opportunity for a genuinely interesting story to be built from the ground up (pun intended).

So, when exactly will the truth of Minecraft‘s creative priorities be revealed, and what’s this blockbuster (pun once again intended) working with at the moment? Here’s everything you need to know about the Minecraft movie.

What is the Minecraft movie about?

There’s not much in the way of Minecraft‘s plot details at the moment, though according to IMDb, the story will follow a young girl and her quirky companions as they set off to save the Overworld from the Ender Dragon; no surprises so far, it seems.

Who stars in the Minecraft movie?

One thing is for certain, though; Warner Bros. isn’t skimping on its casting budget one bit. For one, Jack Black continues his video game film hot streak with the iconic role of Steve, having stolen the show in The Super Mario Bros. Movie as none other than Bowser last year.

Beyond Black, Jason Momoa (who, if we had to guess, is cooking up his best Ender Dragon impression as we speak), Jennifer Coolidge, Danielle Brooks (whose character is listed as “Dawn”), Emma Myers, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen (whose character is listed as “Henry”) are all confirmed as cast members for the Minecraft film, too.

When does the Minecraft movie release?

Minecraft is scheduled to hit theaters on April 4, 2025. It will be directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite).

