After years of delay, ‘A Minecraft Movie’ is finally on its way to theaters

Minecraft is no longer just the best-selling video game of all time. It’s now also a movie coming to cinemas near you.

Mojang, the developers of Minecraft have been receiving offers from major Hollywood producers for a Minecraft-themed film or television series for years. (Since 2012, to be exact.) What once sounded like a fever dream is now actually going to be hitting the big screens, and it’s coming sooner than you think.

When is A Minecraft Movie coming out?

After much delay, A Minecraft Movie is scheduled to be released theatrically in the United States on April 5, 2025.

The film was originally supposed to be released on May 24, 2019, but Warner Bros. delayed the film to March 4, 2022. However, the film was put on an indefinite hiatus in October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to avoid competition with The Batman.

Filming finally began in mid-January 2024, and ended in mid-April.

What is A Minecraft Movie about?

A Minecraft Movie follows four misfit friends: Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks). While troublemakers, they find themselves dealing with mundane, ordinary problems.

That is until they find themselves pulled through a mysterious portal to the Overworld, an unknown and blocky world. To get back to their home, the four friends will have to master this world and embark on a magical quest with expert crafter Steve (Jack Black).

As they venture into the Overworld as a group of five, they hone the characteristics that make them unique individuals and learn useful skills they can use back in the real world. However, will they even make it back to the real world?

We’ll find out in April 2025!

