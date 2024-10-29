‘A big old C-Word’: Elon Musk’s now-deleted ad tremendously backfires after implying that Kamala Harris is a different kind of c-word

Elon Musk’s America PAC reached a new low after releasing a sexist ad about Vice President Kamala Harris.

The now-deleted ad accused Harris of being a ‘C-word.’ The ad said, “Kamala Harris is a C-word. You heard that right, a big old C-word.” This play of censorship led many social media users to believe that Harris was being called a derogatory slur. Instead, the ad clarified that Harris was a “tax-hiking, regulation-loving, gun-grabbing communist.” The ad ended, calling Harris a “C-word that America simply can’t afford.” Clearly, the ad wasn’t talking about Harris being a communist, even if Trump has accused Harris of being a ‘Marxist’ in the past.

Social media users quickly caught on to the add, and they weren’t amused. Some couldn’t even believe that the ad was allowed on Twitter. One wrote, “This has to be a f*cking parody, right?” Many more were appalled at the logic of the ad. Because of the contradictory messaging, one Twitter user thought that Republicans must have given up on courting undecided female voters.

I can’t even begin to process this ad. Who greenlit it, what demographic are they going for, have they just given up on courting any and all women, etc. — Moofish (@Teh_Moofish) October 28, 2024

Even if these are jokes, the messaging couldn’t be more contrary to what Trump’s allies wish to achieve.

Every voter counts

According to The Washington Post, one in four swing state voters are still uncommitted to Harris. The pockets of undecided voters will affect the results of this tight race. Trump’s extreme personality has put voters off. Additionally, Trump’s divisive messaging has also driven some Republicans to vote against him. His allies’ abusive and sexist rhetoric against Kamala Harris isn’t likely to make Trump attractive, especially not to undecided women.

It seems that Trump and his supporters are no longer hiding their discriminatory rhetoric. Immigrants and other racial minorities were insulted by Trump’s very first speaker during his Madison Square Garden event. His speakers took a jab at Puerto Ricans, Arabs, and Jewish people. A comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe, infamously called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Needless to say, many people couldn’t locate Hinchcliffe’s punchline.

