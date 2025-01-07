‘A babysitter for Donald’: Elon Musk is allegedly babysitting Trump for his wife

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s weirdness continues to expand as a source now claims that the Tesla CEO is babysitting Trump for Melania Trump.

Recommended Videos

Trump and Musk’s friendship started after Musk came out in support of MAGA and poured a whopping quarter of a billion dollars into Trump’s presidential campaign to help secure the election. While most assumed Musk would be awarded a position in the Trump administration after the election, no one anticipated he’d try to become co-president. Within days of the election, he reportedly moved onto Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and has been living in a cottage just yards from the president-elect’s home. Undeterred by the fact that Trump may be charging him up to $2,000 a night in rent, Musk has taken advantage of his proximity to the president-elect, dropping in on his meetings with foreign leaders and likely directing him to kill a bipartisan agreement in the House. His constant hovering around Trump has sparked confusion, concern, and amusement. No one has ever seen a non-elected official get this close to the president and deep into government affairs.

Since the onset of their friendship, rumors have circulated that Musk is causing annoyance in the president-elect’s circles with his obnoxious behavior and interference in the government. However, at least one person may be relieved by the odd Trump-Musk dynamic.

Melania Trump could use a babysitter

PEOPLE magazine reportedly spoke to multiple sources close to the Trump family who described Melania’s thoughts on Musk. According to one source, Melania doesn’t mind the billionaire’s presence. In fact, the source claimed that she sees him as Trump’s babysitter for now, though she may be interested in doing a project with him once he’s done supervising her husband. The source stated, “Melania is glad to have a babysitter for Donald, and she will find some kind of project to team up with him herself if he stays around.”

Sources further explained that Melania has largely checked out of her husband’s politics. She’s busy with “her own life,” so she doesn’t mind Musk’s presence. A source stated, “Melania is in good spirits and does her own thing and is not bothered one way or the other by Musk hanging around. For the most part, she is not involved with subjects her husband is discussing with Musk or anyone else hanging around him. Right now, Trump has a lot of people wanting things from him. She is all too aware of that.” A political source also echoed the sentiment that Melania was relieved by Musk serving as a distraction for her husband, stating, “Melania is glad to have her husband busy with his work and, so far, Musk is part of that mindset.”

Many Americans noted Melania’s absence during Trump’s latest presidential campaign. She largely took a back seat, making only rare appearances and spending more time pursuing personal projects, like promoting her memoir. Reports suggest this distance from her husband’s politics will remain in place as she isn’t expected to move into the White House following Trump’s inauguration. Meanwhile, it didn’t go unnoticed that as Melania’s presence receded, Musk’s presence expanded. Suddenly, Musk replaced Melania in family photos and stood by Trump’s side for New Year’s Eve and Thanksgiving celebrations. He was jokingly dubbed Trump’s First Lady, and now it appears the title wasn’t too far off. He’s seemingly picking up Melania’s duties in more ways than one, including the difficult duty of babysitting the president-elect.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy