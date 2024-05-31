‘9-1-1’ Season 7 Finale Provides Massive Relief for Bobby Nash Fans

Disaster drama 9-1-1 aired its season 7 finale on May 30, marking the end of an exciting season that saw an average of 6.86 million viewers tune in.

**Spoilers ahead for the 9-1-1 season 7 finale, “All Fall Down.”**

The season finale was highly anticipated, mostly because one of the main characters’ fates was unknown. Towards the end of the penultimate episode, fan-favorite character Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) is shown to be fighting for his life following a valiant attempt that sees him save his wife Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) from a fire that engulfs their house. Nash ends up inhaling dangerous levels of smoke while pulling off the rescue act, putting his life in jeopardy.

Following her quick recovery, Athena takes matters into her own hands, tracking Amir (Malcolm Jamal-Warner) down, thinking he was behind setting her house on fire. For some context, Bobby had accidentally started a fire in Minnesota 10 years before current events, which had killed Amir’s family, which led to Angela’s suspicion on the grounds that Amir wanted revenge.

However, during their confrontation, she finds out that it was not him who did it but the cartel (with whom Amir and Bobby had an interaction in an earlier episode). The cartel kidnaps Amir and takes him to a warehouse to kill him, but Angela (who had been following them) steps in and saves the day, leading Amir and herself to safety.

Following this debacle, Angela finds out Bobby is well and alive, and Amir and the fire captain have a heart-to-heart moment. While this story arc got the primary attention, the writers also tied down several loose ends and gave closures to multiple characters: Karen (Tracie Thoms) and Hen (Aisha Hinds) make amends (for the time being, at least) with Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), Christopher (Gavin McHugh) decides to camp with Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman) parents, and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and Maddie getting Mara’s (Askyler Bell) custody.

Coming back to Bobby, he finds out that he has been replaced, with the unpopular Gerrard (Brian Thompson) taking over. Next season’s initial episodes are set to explore Bobby’s arc further, as he will now have to wrestle for his position as the captain of 118.

The writers have done a great job at setting up satisfying storylines for all the major characters going into season 8, and all fans can do now is wait for the next season.

