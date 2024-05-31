The cast of the hit drama '911'
(ABC)
Category:
TV

‘9-1-1’ Season 7 Finale Provides Massive Relief for Bobby Nash Fans

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: May 31, 2024 10:03 am

Disaster drama 9-1-1 aired its season 7 finale on May 30, marking the end of an exciting season that saw an average of 6.86 million viewers tune in.

**Spoilers ahead for the 9-1-1 season 7 finale, “All Fall Down.”**

The season finale was highly anticipated, mostly because one of the main characters’ fates was unknown. Towards the end of the penultimate episode, fan-favorite character Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) is shown to be fighting for his life following a valiant attempt that sees him save his wife Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) from a fire that engulfs their house. Nash ends up inhaling dangerous levels of smoke while pulling off the rescue act, putting his life in jeopardy.

Following her quick recovery, Athena takes matters into her own hands, tracking Amir (Malcolm Jamal-Warner) down, thinking he was behind setting her house on fire. For some context, Bobby had accidentally started a fire in Minnesota 10 years before current events, which had killed Amir’s family, which led to Angela’s suspicion on the grounds that Amir wanted revenge.

However, during their confrontation, she finds out that it was not him who did it but the cartel (with whom Amir and Bobby had an interaction in an earlier episode). The cartel kidnaps Amir and takes him to a warehouse to kill him, but Angela (who had been following them) steps in and saves the day, leading Amir and herself to safety.

Following this debacle, Angela finds out Bobby is well and alive, and Amir and the fire captain have a heart-to-heart moment. While this story arc got the primary attention, the writers also tied down several loose ends and gave closures to multiple characters: Karen (Tracie Thoms) and Hen (Aisha Hinds) make amends (for the time being, at least) with Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), Christopher (Gavin McHugh) decides to camp with Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman) parents, and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and Maddie getting Mara’s (Askyler Bell) custody.

Coming back to Bobby, he finds out that he has been replaced, with the unpopular Gerrard (Brian Thompson) taking over. Next season’s initial episodes are set to explore Bobby’s arc further, as he will now have to wrestle for his position as the captain of 118.

The writers have done a great job at setting up satisfying storylines for all the major characters going into season 8, and all fans can do now is wait for the next season.

related content
Read Article Two Words Changed the Entire Game in the ‘Hacks’ Season 3 Finale
Ava and Deborah get good news on Hacks.
Ava and Deborah get good news on Hacks.
Ava and Deborah get good news on Hacks.
Category: TV
TV
Two Words Changed the Entire Game in the ‘Hacks’ Season 3 Finale
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 31, 2024
Read Article Racist ‘Star Wars’ Fans Can’t Handle ‘The Acolyte’ Creator Speaking the Truth
Behind the scenes of 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'
Behind the scenes of 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'
Behind the scenes of 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
Racist ‘Star Wars’ Fans Can’t Handle ‘The Acolyte’ Creator Speaking the Truth
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 31, 2024
Read Article Will Guy Ritchie’s ‘Young Sherlock Holmes’ Series Help Us Forget About ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’?
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 22: Hero Fiennes-Tiffin attends the London photocall for "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare" at HMS Belfast on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 22: Hero Fiennes-Tiffin attends the London photocall for "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare" at HMS Belfast on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 22: Hero Fiennes-Tiffin attends the London photocall for "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare" at HMS Belfast on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Category: TV
TV
Will Guy Ritchie’s ‘Young Sherlock Holmes’ Series Help Us Forget About ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’?
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 31, 2024
Read Article It’s Been 25 Years Since ‘Star Trek: Deep Space 9’ Ended, So How Have I Not Seen the Final Episode Yet?
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine cast
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine cast
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine cast
Category: TV
TV
It’s Been 25 Years Since ‘Star Trek: Deep Space 9’ Ended, So How Have I Not Seen the Final Episode Yet?
Siobhan Ball Siobhan Ball May 31, 2024
Read Article It Was Hard Picking a Favorite Harlan Coben Netflix Show, But We Did It Anyway
Two women look down from an open window
Two women look down from an open window
Two women look down from an open window
Category: TV
TV
It Was Hard Picking a Favorite Harlan Coben Netflix Show, But We Did It Anyway
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 30, 2024
Author
Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.