The cast of the hit drama '911'
(ABC)
Category:
TV

Cue the Sirens, ‘911’ Is Returning for Season 8

Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: May 30, 2024 04:11 pm

Ahead of the season 7 finale, ABC has officially renewed 911 for season 8. Whatever happens at the end of this season—we’ve heard it’s “intense”—just know that all your faves (and not-so-faves) will be back this fall.

The 911 season 7 finale airs on May 30, and fans are justifiably concerned about the fate of Bobby (Peter Krause), who ended episode 9 in critical condition. Bobby and Athena (Angela Bassett) were in a tough spot already when Bobby began experiencing a seizure in the episode’s final moments. Meanwhile, Marisol and Christopher came home to find Eddie (Ryan Guzman) mid-cuddle with Kim, the actress who looks a lot like his late wife.

And then there’s Maddie. Jennifer Love-Hewitt told Entertainment Tonight that this season finale is different from previous seasons in that Maddie winds up much better off than she has in the past. “I get to end it OK,” Love-Hewitt said. “I get, like, an easy finale, but it’s a good one.” This season has already been a little kinder to Maddie, who married Chimney (Kenneth Choi) at the hospital. “I’m really hoping that they have some time to breathe and enjoy wedded bliss, and each other, and their daughter and their family because they never really seem to be able to catch a break,” Choi said in an interview with Collider.

As for what fans can expect from the season 7 finale, ominously titled “All Fall Down,” Love-Hewitt said, “You can expect it to confuse you emotionally in all the right ways. It’s going to be intense.” We wouldn’t expect anything less.

Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.