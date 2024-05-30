Peter Krause as Bobby in season 7 of 911
What Does Bobby’s Fate Mean for Peter Krause on ‘9-1-1’?

Rachel Leishman
Published: May 30, 2024 05:37 pm

Peter Krause has been a staple of 9-1-1 since the show’s beginning, but fans are wondering what is going to happen to Bobby Nash leading up to the season 7 finale. Krause typically sticks with his shows until their end, but is that going to change with Bobby?

Krause became a household name for his work in shows like Six Feet Under and then Parenthood, but his portrayal of Bobby Nash has captivated audiences. Both Six Feet Under and Parenthood had long runs and Krause was in them until the very end, but will that change with 9-1-1? Bobby, in the penultimate episode of season 7, collapsed from cardiac arrest after saving Athena (Angela Bassett) from a fire at their home. In an interview with TV Line, Krause joked about Bobby’s fate by saying, “There’s no pressure to remember my lines” if he is in a coma.

Bobby has had near death experiences in the past, but this one is really pulling at our heart strings (and has us worried) ahead of the finale airing on May 30.

Things get scary in how Krause talked about playing Bobby through the last 7 seasons of the show. “Bobby’s been a very fascinating character for me to play,” Krause said. “When I first met with Ryan Murphy and he pitched [Bobby’s story] to me, I thought, ‘That’s a lot of people to die in a fire.’ But I love that 9-1-1 is a vehicle for storytelling about resilience, and in Bobby’s case, redemption. I’ve really enjoyed playing him. There are some harder days in terms of the emotional work, but we’re pushing what you can do on network television.”

While that doesn’t tell us either way what to expect for Bobby Nash ahead of the finale, it does seem to be a bit hopeful for what is to come. The show is a pretty big deal for fans, and Bobby was one of the figures that kicked it off way back in season 1. Hopefully, there are plenty more adventures for Bobby and Athena in the future because what even is 9-1-1 without Bobby in tow?!

