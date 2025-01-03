2025 is off to a wild start with a Cybertruck exploding at Trump’s hotel

If ever there was a sign for what is to come, this might be it. Within hours of 2025 starting, two different terrorist attacks hit the United States. One was an explosion of one of Tesla’s Cybertrucks outside of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

**Mentions of suicide within**

Parked at the valet portion of the hotel, the car exploded after a former solider and allegedly a Donald Trump supporter, Matthew Livelsberger, reportedly shot himself prior to the car blowing up. According to Livelsberger’s uncle in an interview with The Independent, he was a Republican and loved this country. Reports state that the FBI is not ruling out a political motivation despite Livelsberger’s uncle’s statement.

“Matt was a very skilled warrior, and he would be able to make — if it was him, and if he did this — he would’ve been able to make a more sophisticated explosive than using propane tanks and camping fuel. He was what you might call a ‘supersoldier.’ If you ever read about the things he was awarded, and the experience he had, some of it doesn’t make sense, when he had the skills and ability to make something more, let’s say, ‘efficient.’ His skills were enormous from what he had been taught in the military.”

Video of the event went viral online with many commenting that it is a sign given the fact that it was Elon Musk’s car model in front of his new best friend’s hotel. As of this article’s writing, there is no report that anyone outside of the driver of the car was harmed in the bombing.

Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day. pic.twitter.com/De16XQqf4o — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2025

Making the situation even worse, Musk took to X to talk about the truck itself, insinuating that it could be fixed and “back on the road.”

Elon Musk wants to fix the Tesla Cybertruck that blew up with a man inside of it in front of Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel and get it back on the road.



Gross. pic.twitter.com/Z4uh9ItIBB — Art Candee ?? (@ArtCandee) January 2, 2025

Reports are still coming out about the situation but it does seem as if Livelsberger’s ire was towards Musk and not Trump. Livelsberger was also, reportedly, very pro-Ukraine.

