Is there a ‘Solo Leveling’ season 3 Netflix release date?

Solo Leveling season 2 was highly anticipated—and rightfully so. But it came as fast as it ended, leaving fans reeling for more. Will a third season ever arrive on a platform like Netflix?

Sung Jinwoo’s aura farming is something every Solo Leveling fan was excited about. Viewers waited a year for the anime’s return, and season 2 did not disappoint. Jinwoo, who had been hiding his status as a strong hunter, finally came out of the shadows. He became key to defeating Beru—the humanoid ant—and saved the remaining S-Rank Hunters on Jeju Island. Thirteen episodes aren’t enough, and fans are now impatiently waiting for news of season 3.

As much as Solo Leveling fans naturally expect season 3 to come out by 2026, a third season has yet to be confirmed. A-1 Pictures, the studio responsible for the anime, hasn’t officially committed to producing the next season of Solo Leveling since the season 2 finale aired. Needless to say, the wait for season 3 will be intense, but in the meantime, viewers in North America can catch up on or rewatch the series on Crunchyroll. It is currently only available on Netflix in select territories, including Japan.

Patience is key

This doesn’t mean viewers should lose hope. A third season is still in the cards. It would be odd not to proceed with adapting the series further. Solo Leveling has been nominated as Anime of the Year 2025 at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, which is a testament to its popularity.

Additionally, the first two seasons of the anime are considered introductions to the world of Solo Leveling. There’s still a myriad of things left unexplored. Jinwoo’s father made a cameo in the second season, but there’s nothing else known about him. Oddly enough, he’s as strong—if not stronger—than an S-Rank Hunter.

Moreover, the system Jinwoo uses to “level up” is just as big of a mystery. Even the source of the magic beasts and the gates is still unknown. Simply put, season 3 isn’t a question of if, but when, and who knows? Netflix may snag the rights to it someday.

