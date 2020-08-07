Celebrities Share Their 2020 Meme Boards

Celebrities, they’re just like us! Meaning 2020 has been wearing them down, man. In an all-too-real new meme (thanks to Reese Witherspoon, who kicked things off), stars across genres are sharing pictures of themselves to represent each month of this cursed year.

The meme is quite simple: Start with January and post a picture that represents you in that month. Rinse and repeat from January until September. That’s it. That’s the meme. But why it works is because many celebrities have iconic moments throughout pop culture to represent to the snowball-like progression of 2020. We watch as they, like us, moved from relatively normal early months—perky, cheerful, smiling—into the horrors of March, April, May, June, July, August, and even predicting September, with pictures of them zoned out, crying, eating, staring off into the middle distance, and hulking out.

Everyone from Kerry Washington to Mark Ruffalo to Charlize Theron and the Killing Eve Twitter account got in the moody fun. Let’s take a look.

2020….. BUT LETS TRY TO MAKE 2021 BETTER. ALL TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW FOR OUR UK TOUR 💙 pic.twitter.com/WjAwWQMzg7 — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) August 6, 2020

2020 = depressed New Moon Bella pic.twitter.com/hS4sgIAJs9 — THE TWILIGHT SAGA 🍎 (@Twilight) August 5, 2020

i volunteer as tribute to leave 2020 pic.twitter.com/VJXYXPm4IK — The Hunger Games 🔥 (@TheHungerGames) August 5, 2020

#KillingEve Season 3 was a journey. Just like 2020. pic.twitter.com/gwtolSFfz5 — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) August 5, 2020

Jan really set the mood for 2020…🤧 pic.twitter.com/iX5DWmIyQl — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) August 6, 2020

My personal favorite has to be Gal Gadot’s because she upped the game by using videos to go through each month and share a sentence about how she feels. Please note, the only Wonder Woman one is when Diana is mad at the world of man so … that’s fitting.

It’s intriguing to watch celebrities so worn out and overwhelmed, like us, that they’ve taken to meme-making for distraction. I think I’m the most like Mindy Kaling’s mood board. Which one called out to you?

