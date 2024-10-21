It’s fine to think Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield are cute

The internet loves to tell an adult woman that she is too innocent to make decisions for herself. This time, it comes with the added bonus of a parasocial relationship.

Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg did Chicken Shop Date and fans want them to date for real. Well, except for one person. The reaction to the highly anticipated episode of Dimoldenberg’s show has been overwhelmingly positive. It spurred fans into a number of conspiracy theories about the two. Garfield and Dimoldenberg have gotten close throughout the years on red carpets. So much so that fans assumed they were always flirting with each other for real.

The Chicken Shop Date confirmed that for fans. Some of the theories are out there. Like Garfield and Dimoldenberg actually dating each other already. Others requested that the two star in romantic comedies together and more. Then came one fan who didn’t think everyone hoping the two were a real life couple was cute. The reason? The age different between the two.

As a woman in her 30s, there is nothing I hate more than how the internet has babied us. We’re labeled as old and told we have to act a certain way online but then at the same moment, we’re made out to be children. One user wrote about how it was weird now to love the flirty relationship between Dimoldenberg and Garfield. Their reasoning? Garfield is 41 year-old and Dimoldenberg is 30.

You know, the age of two consenting adults who can decide what to do with their own lives if that is what they choose to do. Instead, the idea that a 30 year-old cannot possibly connect with or talk to a 40-something has taken over online spaces. Frankly? It is very weird to do this, especially with adult women!

Stop treating adult women like children

The memes popped off about this tweet since. Mainly because we are in the midst of a weird obsession with people online trying to say that any kind of age gap is not okay. Adults finding and dating someone exactly their age is difficult but also there comes a time when an age gap is okay between ADULTS.

There were plenty of jokes about the scene from Law & Order when Chris Meloni as Elliot Stabler says that someone is a child with an age attached with the quote “you sick f*ck.”

SHE WAS 30 YEARS OLD YOU SICK FUCK…A CHILD! https://t.co/Ip4SZr4YeJ pic.twitter.com/3e7sUYTWKN — old tom (@YuckyTom) October 21, 2024

But I do also think that there is an important conversation to be hand with this. We’re forced to pretend like it is normal and fine that people on the internet consistently tell women what they can and cannot do. “You can’t act like that, you’re in your 30s,” and “You can’t date him, he’s too old for you.” So what can we do?

Are we allowed to make decisions for ourselves or are we just going to be consistently told that we have to stay in our proverbial lane. It is annoying and frustrating. If Dimoldenberg actually wanted to date Garfield, there is nothing wrong with that. You seeing an 11 year age difference does not instantly make it “weird.” Those are two adults and stop telling women what they can and cannot do.

