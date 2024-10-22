‘I was pushed by an elderly woman:’ Kamala Harris’s hecklers could dish it out, but turns out they can’t take it

Kamala Harris went viral recently for her smart response to hecklers at a rally in Wisconsin. She was talking about abortion rights, one of the most important sticking points of the election, when some people in the crowd starting trying to shout over her.

Harris was talking about how Trump appointed three of the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe vs. Wade, when audience members began shouting “lies.” Harris immediately bit back, saying “Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.” It was a great swipe at Trump and his obsession with the size of his rallies. People were very impressed with Harris’s quick wit.

That would have been the end of the story, but now the hecklers have come out to whine to, where else, Fox News about the way they were treated. Luke Polaske and Grant Beth, both Christians, shouted “Christ is king” and “Jesus is lord” when Harris started talking about abortion, and they’re shocked, shocked that other people didn’t take kindly to this disrespect.

Polaske, who states his belief to Fox that “abortion is the sacrament of Satan” says that he and Beth were “pushed and shoved.” He also claimed that as he was taking a cross from around his around his neck to hold up, Harris gave him an “evil smirk.” Really? And no, Fox didn’t push back on the “evil” part.

Beth when it was his turn said, “I was pushed by an elderly woman. We were heckled at. We were cursed at. We were mocked.” And I can only answer that with two questions. One, what did you think would happen when you objected to women’s rights at a rally full of women? And two, have you considered what would have happened if the roles were reversed and a woman heckled Trump while he was talking about abortion? That hypothetical woman would have been in danger. Polaske and Beth on the other hand were not—they left the rally unscathed.

Polaske and Beth also didn’t explain why they shouted “lies, lies”— it can clearly be heard in the footage— when Harris was very much telling the truth: Donald Trump hand-selected three of the Supreme Court Justices responsible for the current state of abortion rights. There’s no getting around that.

Beth went on to compare himself to the disciples of Jesus, saying, “Jesus was mocked. You know his disciples were mocked. And that’s okay in reality. We did God’s work. You know, I’m all about being a cordial person no matter your beliefs. But I do believe that we were sent there by God.”

Maybe so! And then, have you considered, God sent Kamala Harris to make you look like idiots in front of the entire world. Oops.

