‘THAT MAN IS HEINOUS AND DESERVES JAIL’: A boyfriend should seriously face criminal charges for what he did to his girlfriend

Men continue to have the audacity and this man should be behind bars. A new AITA post on Reddit has many online seething and rightfully so. This woman deserves to be paid for damages and for her ex-boyfriend to serve jail time.

The post started out simple enough with a girlfriend talking about her boyfriend’s sudden weird behavior. The post stated that they were all out and her boyfriend said something jokey to his friend. But the friend didn’t take kindly to the comment. In the post, she says that her boyfriend was teasing him about what he was eating. She even points out that she thought it was just typical guy humor. But then the friend responds with “If only she knew.”

Not exactly what you want to hear on a fun night out. According to her, her boyfriend then exploded at his friend making the situation awkward. When she pressed him, asking “What the hell did Mark mean by ‘If only she knew’? What don’t I know?,” her boyfriend blew up at her. All weird but maybe he was in a mood, right?

WRONG. SO WRONG. IT IS SO BAD. And before I say why this man deserves a life sentence, I want to say that the friend just casually making a nod to what was going on and not flat out telling her? STILL BAD. Because her boyfriend had been “putting other men’s semen into my food, drinks, skincare, shampoo, conditioner, and even my toothpaste.” Just go ahead and read over that again to make it really SINK in.

The friend told her to check under the sink for the cups he used and she found them. “How is this even legal? How can someone get away with something so vile? I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to trust anyone again.”

That man is a VILLAIN

Every single comment pointed out how she was far from the asshole of this situation. Even before the update, she was right in noticing that something was off with him. I don’t think she thought this was the result. But after the updates, every comment was on her side.

“Girl, after reading the update, you need to contact the authorities. Keep the cups, hire a lawyer, see if Mark is willing to speak to the police and give a statement to back you up,” they wrote. “This is absolutely insane. This is a huge, disgusting violation on so many levels. It scares me to think about how many times he’s done this and if you’ve contracted any diseases because of this. I figured Eric cheated on you but did not expect him to be this depraved. He needs to be put in prison.”

Another person on X explained the situation pretty aptly: “

A lady broke up with her boyfriend over his reaction to a joke that implied he was doing weird shit and people were telling her she overreacted… COME TO FIND OUT SHE DIDN’T REACT ENOUGH AND THAT MAN IS HEINOUS AND DESERVES JAIL!!!!!”

That’s the reality: She did not overreact. If anything, she trusted her gut and found out that she was RIGHT to do so. I would not blame her for never trusting a man again in her life because WHY is this fun for him? What does this do other than hurt someone he was with for years?! Make it make sense!!!

Anyway, I hope to one day see his mugshot.

