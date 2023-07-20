These 10 Slashers Will Start Your Summer Off Right—With Gruesome Murder

Summertime is very much here. That means heat waves, sweating buckets, popsicles, and the blood of multiple camp counselors? Okay, that last one isn’t for everyone (and there are plenty of summer horror movies that aren’t slashers)! But certainly for horror fans who happen to love the slasher genre!

Oftentimes slashers come to mind when one thinks about summertime horror. We can thank the Friday the 13th movie franchise for that. Summer camps are the perfect setting for a slasher. (Teens. Dark woods. “No one can hear you scream” type scenarios. *Chef’s kiss*) But it’s not the only one, you can perfectly capture the vibes/atmosphere of summer without setting your slasher at a campground. So, if you’re looking for a slasher that’ll transport you to a warm summer night with a gentle breeze—the shrieks of your friends being chased by a killer with a weapon wafting through the air—keep reading.

10. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

It’s not easy to capture how gross summertime can be, but The Texas Chainsaw Massacre does it perfectly. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre follows a group of young people who travel to Texas and cross paths with a cannibalistic family. There’s no happy ending for Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns) and her crew, even though she survives. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been analyzed and picked apart by many since its release. Of course it’s worth reading up on the social themes explored within The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. But it’s also a top-notch slasher classic for horror fans who wish to be transported into a sweaty and violent landscape.

9. The House on Sorority Row (1981)

It may not be explicitly a summertime slasher, The House on Sorority Row was filmed during summer so it counts! The House on Sorority Row follows a group of sorority girls who by accidentally kill their house mother. Unfortunately they are picked off one by one by a ruthless killer looking for revenge. If you’re looking for impressive practical effects, a summertime feeling, and a bonkers plot then this cult classic might be satisfying for you. I know it’s not technically a summertime horror flick, but just enjoy your favorite cold treat and watch it without thinking too deeply about it.

8. Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic slasher franchises and Friday the 13th Part 2 deserves to be mentioned. Friday the 13th Part 2 follows a group of new counsellors that are picked off by Jason Voorhees (Steve Daskewisz). The film marks the beginning of Jason as the primary killer and it also is one of the best Friday the 13th sequels. Not to mention Ginny Field (Amy Steel) is a memorable final girl that helps make this summer slasher as iconic as it is. You’ll feel like you’re eating cheap camp food and sitting outside on the dock if you watch Friday the 13th Part 2.

7. Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers (1988)

If you call Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers trashy fun…you wouldn’t be wrong. But that doesn’t mean this ’80s cult classic isn’t highly watchable. Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers follows serial killer Angela Baker (Pamela Springsteen) who goes on another killing spree at Camp Rolling Hills. This movie is an example of what summertime with a bunch of shitty people feels like. And it in a sense, may represent (to an extreme, of course) a person’s bad experience at summer camp. Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers is going on this list because of how it captures the grimy feeling summer can bring on.

6. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Summertime can sometimes come back and bite you in the ass. Or in this case, slice you with a hook. It’s almost cliché to include I Know What You Did Last Summer. The film follows a group of friends who are stalked and murdered a year after they are involved in a hit and run. I Know What You Did Last Summer is a sweet glass of iced tea with a dash of iconic because of Sarah Michelle Gellar (especially her chase scene). If the name itself doesn’t prove why it deserves to be on this list, the atmosphere and various performances should do that for you.

5. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Horror remakes can sometimes sit at the same table as the original. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake follows a group of folks who end up in a hellish situation as they travel to a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert. If you’re looking for a summer horror remake that’s gross and gory, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will scratch that itch for you. The film doesn’t lose its summertime essence even when it gets dark and that’s impressive. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre may not be suitable for folks who find the original film to be too scary.

4. Friday the 13th (2009)

Realistically a late 2000s Friday the 13th reboot (or remake if you prefer) should be an absolute disaster. And yet somehow it isn’t? Friday the 13th reboot follows a group of friends (they certainly don’t act like it) and Clay Miller (Jared Padalecki) who is looking for his missing sister. But soon they discover there’s a threat that kills anyone who visits Crystal Lake – Jason Voorhees (Derek Mears). It has the same flavor of violence, gore, and grit as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake because they both have the same director. I admit this is a bold claim but this is one of the best Friday the 13th films. It nails those ominous summer vibes, the deaths are memorable, Jason is terrifying, and it’s the perfect summer slasher to watch.

3. The Final Girls (2015)

A slasher inside a summer camp slasher movie. How meta! The Final Girls follows Max (Taissa Farmiga), and her group of friends, who go to a screening of a slasher her deceased mother starred in 20 years prior. Only to end up in the world of the movie. The Final Girls fun, has emotional beats (including a dance scene featuring an iconic ’80s hit), and almost makes you wish you were at the camp, too. Maybe not with a hulking killer on the loose, but still! Looks like a blast. Please don’t let the PG-13 rating deter you from watching The Final Girls. You’ll regret it!

2. Fear Street Part Two: 1979 (2021)

Out of all the films in the incredibly queer Fear Street trilogy, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is at the top for many fans. Fear Street Part Two: 1978 explores the backstory of Camp Nightwing and the massacre in 1978. It’s a slasher with the essence of late 70’s-early 80’s slashers and a range of characters that you either root for or you don’t. Personally it’s my favorite out of the Fear Street trilogy and it’s the most fun to rewatch. I highly recommend watching the films in order if you have never seen them. However, if you have seen the Fear Street trilogy then you may remember how exciting of a summer event it was.

1. X (2022)

Love it or hate it, X belongs on this list because it’s great! X follows a group of primarily sex workers looking to film a pornographic film on an isolated farm. Little do they know there’s a murderous woman spying on them that despises their youth. The dread built up for the group and the messaging behind aging, sexual desire, and youth are crafted so well. X‘s cast nails their performances, especially the leading ladies. If you’re looking for a sexually charged ’70s summer slasher then X is exactly what you’re looking for.

