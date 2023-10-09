10 Best Movies Like ‘Gone Girl’

David Fincher‘s Gone Girl is a cinematic maze where married life and evil collide. You see, on the surface, it’s about a wife gone missing, but scratch that veneer, and you plummet into a devilish abyss of love, deceit, and media circus. Rosamund Pike’s chilling portrayal of Amy Dunne might leave you reconsidering those “for better or for worse” vows. And Ben Affleck? Never has he seemed so out of depth, making his performance sublimely authentic.

It’s a must-watch because it doesn’t just entertain; it ensnares—making you question marital facades and the stories we tell ourselves. For those who departed the Gone Girl theater hungry for more dark, twisted tales, might I suggest the silver screen oeuvre of Mr. Fincher himself? A film like The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo offers that delectable mesh of a labyrinthine storyline and concealed terror. There are, of course, many more movies like this, and below are 10 of the best.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

(Paramount Pictures)

The Italian Riviera is as alluring as Matt Damon’s multifaceted Tom Ripley is in the devilishly suave thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley. For the fans who reveled in the dark nooks and crannies of Gone Girl, here’s another twisty tale that’ll tickle your cinematic palate. Anthony Minghella’s 1999 masterpiece is a sun-soaked dance of identity, ambition, and extreme measures to fit into someone else’s loafers.

Mr. Ripley, like our dear Amy Dunne, has a peculiar talent for deception and a somewhat elastic moral compass. Both characters evoke sympathy, admiration, and a healthy dose of fear in almost equal measures. If Gone Girl whispered sweet, dark nothings about the facades in marriages, then Ripley shouted about friendships and societal aspirations.

The Invitation (2015)

(Drafthouse Films)

The Invitation is a feast of suspense set in the lush hills of Hollywood. Here, director Karyn Kusama cooks up an eerie dinner party where the main course is tension, seasoned generously with paranoia. The storyline unravels like an exquisite dish—each revelation more deliciously unsettling than the last.

Like Nick from Gone Girl, the protagonist, Will, deals with an atmosphere of past trauma and present suspicions. Is it just his paranoia simmering, or is there truly a sinister plan brewing beneath the civilities? The Invitation is like a VIP pass to the school of spine-chilling suspense, where it playfully taunts viewers to ponder the true essence of camaraderie.

To Die For (1995)

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

The film To Die For is where ambition meets audacity under the enticing spotlight of TV stardom. If Gone Girl captivated you with Amy’s shenanigans, let me introduce you to Suzanne Stone (Maretto in formal circles), splendidly played by Nicole Kidman. This siren of small-town television has aspirations as tall as her teased hair and moral inclinations as malleable as a weather vane in a tornado.

The movie, directed by the astute Gus Van Sant, takes a cheeky jab at the lengths (and depths) one might go for a whiff of fame. Suzanne, like Amy, is a master of manipulation, using her charms and wiles to plot a path that is nothing short of diabolical. The dark humor, the biting satire on media obsession, and a performance by Kidman so exquisitely unhinged, it’s … well, to die for.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

If Gone Girl lured you into the dark world of matrimonial mysteries, then Mr. Fincher (yes, our dear Gone Girl maestro) has another cinematic treat, cooler and equally twisted. Enter Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara), a hacker with a penchant for vengeance and a gothic aesthetic that makes even the bravest black cats tread lightly.

Together with journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig), they delve into the mystery of a decades-old missing person case. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo features murky histories, deeper secrets, and non-stop plot twists. A word to the wise: after watching, you might find yourself hesitant to accept invites to isolated Swedish estates.

A Simple Favor (2018)

(Lionsgate)

Paul Feig’s stylishly twisted suburban dramedy takes us on a ride to the shady world of Emily, a glamazon with stilettos as sharp as her wit, and Stephanie, a mommy vlogger whose innocence belies an earnest curiosity. Together, they form an odd couple of confidantes with a relationship as unpredictable as a pop quiz in trigonometry.

Fans of Gone Girl will revel in the layers of deception, the sumptuous aesthetics, and, let’s face it, the sheer pleasure of seeing Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively spar and bond in cinematic harmony. A Simple Favor is both a suspenseful whodunit and a sassy catwalk of haute couture thrills.

Certified Copy (2010)

(MK2 Diffusion)

Certified Copy is a cinematic jewel directed by the illustrious Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami. Set against the alluring backdrop of Tuscany, this movie defies easy categorization, blurring the lines between reality and illusion. At its heart is a seemingly simple story: a meeting between a British writer (William Shimell) and a French antiques dealer (Juliette Binoche).

As the narrative unfolds, their day-long journey evolves into a fascinating tango of intimacy and estrangement, raising compelling questions about the nature of relationships, love, and the value we place on originality versus replication. The movie’s title, Certified Copy, becomes a recurring motif, prompting viewers to question the authenticity of art, life, and human connections.

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

(Focus Features)

Nocturnal Animals—where high fashion meets low deeds and the line between fiction and reality blurs more than smudged eyeliner at the end of a long night. Tom Ford’s meticulously tailored thriller will have you rapt in its intertwining tales of love, revenge, and artful anguish. Follow along as Amy Adams’ Susan reads a novel written by an ex-lover and discovers eerie parallels to her own life.

Those who enjoyed Gone Girl will adore the multilayered storylines, the intense performances, and the gnawing sense that something sinister awaits just around the corner. With Nocturnal Animals, it’s more than just a story; it’s a visceral experience of aesthetic luxury and grim storytelling.

Side Effects (2013)

(Open Road Films)

So you were glued to your seat during Gone Girl, trying to wrap your head around Amy Dunne’s psyche, right? Prepare for Steven Soderbergh’s pharmaceutical thriller, which will surely be your next prescription for intrigue. Here, follow Emily Taylor, played by the enigmatic Rooney Mara, as she grapples with a life that spirals out of control, courtesy of a little pill.

Masterfully interweaving psychological drama and suspense, Side Effects presents an illusion of clinical perfection against an undercurrent of human instability. So, for those who relished in the darkness of Ms. Dunne’s manipulations, get ready for a story where medication, mind games, and malintent form a potent cocktail.

Get Out (2017)

(Universal Pictures)

Never before has stirring tea been so terrifying that it makes you rethink accepting weekend invitations. Jordan Peele‘s directorial debut will have you peeling back the veneers of suburban hospitality. Dive into the experience of Chris, a young Black photographer, venturing to meet the parents of his white girlfriend, Rose.

He starts to feel uncomfortable around the seemingly welcoming family, thanks to every smile being just a bit too stretched, every gesture laden with an ounce too much eagerness. Beneath Get Out’s premise lurks a chilling exploration of racial tensions and the commodification of Black bodies in contemporary America. The film’s strength lies in its ability to convey profound socio-political critiques under the guise of a genre film.

Promising Young Woman (2020)

(Focus Features)

Directed by the talented Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman beckons with the allure of a bubblegum pop song, only to plunge you into the depth of its poignant themes. Carey Mulligan stars as Cassie, a med-school dropout with nocturnal habits that’d make any protective older sibling pale.

While the plot teases a tale of sweet revenge, it’s really an incisive commentary on society’s casual complicity in perpetuating gender norms and silencing victims. The story, wrapped in candy-colored visuals, sashays between satire and tragedy, all while Cassie, with her cunning eyes and deceptive cardigans, remains the epicenter of this storm.

