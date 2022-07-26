Good Luck To Every Man Whose Significant Other Convinces Him To Go on the ‘Gone Girl’ Cruise

Good news for everyone drawn to questionable and expensive life choices! Famed psychological thriller author Gillian Flynn has announced that there are still tickets available for the “Gone Girl Cruise,” a real thing that exists.

taking my husband, with whom i have a loving and honest relationship, on the Gone Girl Cruise https://t.co/VM5CwOqTPG — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 24, 2022

(Actually, according to the event page on the cruise line’s website, it’s the “Gone Girl!” cruise, complete with an exclamation point, just in case you were doubting the level of enthusiasm at play here.)

Yes, what could possibly go wrong on a vacation centered around a story about a woman gaslighting her husband and framing him for her death—and specifically on a cruise ship, possibly the #1 perfect vessel for faking one’s own murder or committing a real one? What’s the worst that could happen??

My serious admiration and fingers crossed for every man who gets talked into boarding that ship by his significant other.

Now, this isn’t an immersive experience. (If it were, it would be better suited for, say, a trip down the Lake of Ozarks rather than Eastern Europe, so I think passengers can be grateful for the lack of strict adherence to the source material on a number of fronts.) These sorts of themed voyages tend to be basically regular cruises with some related events and meet-and-greets throughout, surrounded by people with a shared interest. None of the planned excursions listed on the event website seem geared specifically toward the theme, and some are even downright perplexing in this context, like a day trip to visit a concentration camp.

are we gonna talk about this or pic.twitter.com/9b9rWOaqAh — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) July 26, 2022

On Twitter, Flynn herself is making some, uh, interesting and extremely on-brand promises regarding onboard add-ons:

I should add that I will be selecting both by raffle and by means and opportunity a special passenger to murder! — Gillian Flynn (@TheGillianFlynn) July 24, 2022

Honestly, this sounds like a chaotic mess and also/therefore my dream vacation.

