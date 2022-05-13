‘A Simple Favor’ Sequel Is Coming With More Pantsuit-Wearing Blake Lively

Well, continuing my bisexual beat, news broke yesterday that A Simple Favor was getting a sequel with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively returning. Original director Paul Feig is set to produce the sequel, alongside Laura Fischer, with original screenwriter Jessica Scharzer also returning to write the script.

In A Simple Favor, Kendrick plays Stephanie Smothers, a widow and single mother who ends up befriending the rich and beautiful Emily Nelson (Blake Lively). Emily runs a PR firm, and Stephanie is a craft vlogger. When Emily suddenly vanishes, Stephanie tries to solve the disappearance of friend. “I can’t wait to revisit the hilarious, deeply dark inner world of Stephanie Smothers, and reunite Stephanie and Emily under the watchful and stylish eye of the glorious Paul Feig,” Kendrick told Entertainment Weekly.

As someone who came to the film late, it is without a doubt one of Kendrick’s best performances, and Lively’s as well. It manages to play with both of their personas very well, and becomes a Desperate Housewives-type drama—in the best way, of course.

“A Simple Favor is one of my favorite films I’ve ever made and it’s all because of the amazing writing of Jessica Sharzer and our stunning, hilarious cast headed by my brilliant heroes Anna and Blake. Expect more stylish twists and turns than Ralph Lauren making pretzels while driving down Lombard Street,” Feig told EW.

As I stated in a previous piece, in the first film, it is shown that Emily is bisexual, and that ends up being part of her allure (plus the martinis and pantsuits). I would love it if Emily were allowed to just be an openly bisexual evil genius without it being turned into more of a thing. Her seduction can be used for good as well as evil, but I’d also like for just more depictions besides one kiss. Fingers crossed.

(via Entertainment Weekly, featured image: Lionsgate)

