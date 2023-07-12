Jordan Peele is one of the contemporary kings of horror. All the work Jordan Peele touches is a breath of fresh air for movies, TV shows, and short films. There desperately needed to be a modern shake-up in the horror genre. His work has recently challenged audiences that people say they “don’t get it,” which is the ultimate artistic flex—making experimental weird stuff that your audience “doesn’t get” but still buys? The dream!

Special shout-outs because Peele just produced these

Okay, these works aren’t written or directed by Peele, but he produced them. They deserve every bit of clout because the content is unparalleled.

Moshari (2022)

(Shadab Zafar)

Peele is an executive producer for this award-winning horror short film. This is a post-apocalyptic tale of two sisters who must survive under a mosquito net every night. It’s bad enough that this mysterious physical threat took down Western civilization. These adolescent and kid sisters must learn to get along despite their differences. While only 22 minutes, this short film is a punch in the gut. The juxtaposition between the naive younger sister and the older sister who will do anything for her younger sibling.

Lovecraft Country (2020)

(HBO)

Alright, perhaps this is biased, but this is one of the best horror science-fiction shows. It has brilliant commentary on the historical racism in the genre, then flips it and centers nonwhite characters by weaving in real history—which is often more horrific than classic horror. It’s a damn shame this show was canceled right before Courtney B. Vance won an Emmy for the episode “Whitey’s on the Moon” among its 18 Emmy nominations. I guess it’s better to be gone too soon than to be ruined by syndication.

Hair Love (2020)

(Sony Pictures)

This animated short film was beautiful. Based on the book by Matthew A. Cherry tells the story of a young girl and her father’s journey styling her hair. The first time I watched it, I cried. It’s been a book I have recommended to young readers ever since. When researching this list, I was pleasantly surprised to see that Jordan Peele was a producer for this animated short.

Jordan’s Best TV Shows and Movies

Weird City (2019)

(YouTube Originals)

This bizarre Youtube Original show is created and written by Jordan Peele. It was created in 2019 and had a stellar cast. In the first episode, you can watch Maze Runner and Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien and Modern Family’s favorite problematic grandfather Ed O’Neil fall in love. The second episode has Michael Cera being kicked out of his electrolyte support group and fired. Think of this show as a weirder, wackier cousin of Black Mirror. It’s six episodes, so prepare for a short but intense ride.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul (2020)

(Focus Features)

This movie is shot in a satirical mockumentary style, a la The Office or Elementary, to save the image of the church. We follow Regina Hall, who plays the wife of a Southern Baptist megachurch pastor. Surprise, surprise, her husband is caught in a sex scandal. This is a glorious (pun intended) depiction of hypocrisy, addiction to power, sexual misconduct, sexism, and the bullshit a wife puts up with that goes on in these megachurches.

Twilight Zone (2019-2020)

(CBS All Access)

I don’t recommend binging this star-studded reimaging of the classic The Twilight Zone. In fact, after each episode, take a cute walk outside because you’ll be contemplating life once the 30 minutes are up. Considering there are 40 episodes, you’ll be in great walking shape when you wrap up this show.

Candyman (2021)

(Universal Pictures)

The original 1992 Candyman was my first favorite horror movie. The original is about how an artist became an undead urban legend because he was Black and loved a white woman whose father rounded up a mob to lynch him. Nia DaCosta and Peele’s modern version updated the classic story by including modern Black issues that created this version’s Candyman, who was a person that society changes a person. The Candyman felt more fleshed out and nuanced than the 90s version, which waters down the generational trauma and racism the character experienced during life.

Wendell & Wild (2022)

(Netflix)

This stop-motion movie came from Peele’s writing and Henry Selick’s animation. This also reunites the comedy duo Keegan-Michael Key and Peele, who voice the demonic title characters, trying to get summoned by the green-haired protagonist, Kat. This has spooky humor and learning to deal with loss. The soundtrack for this movie is on point for this movie about the prison industrial complex.

Last O.G. (2018-2021)

(TBS)

This show is vastly underrated. It’s a fantastic commentary about the gentrification of Brooklyn. Tracy Morgan plays an oldhead who just got released from prison after 15 years. This show is both about him reacclimating into new Brooklyn while repping old school Brooklyn. This comedy hits, especially for current and old Brooklynites.

Keanu (2016)

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

How can this not be on the list? The best contemporary comedy duo made a movie about a lost cat. This comedy takes inspiration from John Wick. Naming the missing pet that kickstarts an action-packed adventure to retrieve said pet—it’s perfectly on the nose.

Nope (2022)

(Universal Pictures)

This movie is a fantastic blend of sci-fi, humor, and horror. This close encounters tale has a lot of body horror, so I don’t recommend it if you’re squeamish. The cast was perfect, but to be fair, Keke Palmer is always perfect. This is a fantastic commentary on Hollywood’s exploitative nature and man’s futile attempt to domesticate everything. This movie causes strong reactions. Those who love Nope, love it, and those who don’t, don’t.

Us (2019)

(Univeral Pictures)

This movie is Peele’s sophomore debut as a director. This movie was an eerie commentary on the inequities in the United States. The metaphor of how an environment and a couple of lucky breaks can lead a person’s life in two complete directions. This movie also accomplishes my dream of putting a Beach Boys song in the background in an intense horror movie. Yes, and I’ll double down on the fantastic execution of the socioeconomic theme.

Get Out (2017)

(Universal Pictures)

Peele’s directorial debut is legendary. It was well-received by audiences and critics. Peele’s signature style blends horror, social commentary, and science fiction. Stumbling into a movie theater to watch it in the middle of the day during college finals, excited to see what one part of my favorite comedy duo created. Get Out has become a horror staple. It’s been mentioned, parodied on shows, and “being in the sunken” place has become a colloquialism. This is Peele’s most impactful work—for now.

