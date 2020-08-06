comScore

The Legacy of Zola Continues With a First Look at the Taylour Paige-Led Film

By Rachel LeishmanAug 6th, 2020, 5:19 pm

Riley Keough and Taylour Paige in Zola

The story of Zola is known far and wide on Twitter. Originally a Twitter thread that was 148 tweets long, the story of a waitress/stripper going on a bonkers trip to Florida and the sexual escapades and murder therein, tweeted by Aziah “Zola” Wells, felt like it should be some movie we’d all become obsessed with. So … that’s exactly what happened to Zola’s tale.

Directed by Janicza Bravo (who also cowrote the screenplay, with their editor Joi McMillon and Jeremy O. Harris), the A24 film tells the Florida-set story that baffled Twitter and gave us a new way of trying to go viral. (No one has topped Zola, though many have tried.)

The story had more twists and turns than a Martin Scorsese movie and enrapt so many of us. You can read the full saga here. Now, we’re getting a Taylour Paige and Riley Keough film exploring the Twitter phenomenon, and honestly, I hope Zola is the movie that will revive cinemas (sorry, Tenet).

The teaser is simple: With a voiceover of the tweet that started it all, both Zola (Taylour Paige) and Stefani (Riley Keough) are getting ready in front of a mirror. That’s it—just a taste of the story to come, full of portent for all the people who remember it well, and honestly, now I can’t wait to see it.

Some were talking exclusively about Riley Keough (who plays the character that was Jessica in the thread) and leaving Taylour Paige in their headlines, but don’t worry, A24 had that covered:

But the excitement for this movie is truly unmatched, mainly because so many of us remember the thread. Back in 2015, we had no idea what Zola had in store for us, and now the world will get to see this story—as they should, honestly.

Zola is coming this … coming next … coming soon. And I, personally, cannot wait to relive the magic of Aziah King’s story again and again. (Oh, did I forget to mention that Cousin Greg from Succession is also in this movie????)

