Zendaya Showed Up to the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere in a Full Femmebot Suit

If I were Dune: Part Two, I’d be nervous about going on after Zendaya, who showed up to the premiere of the sequel wearing what can only be described as a full suit of femmebot armor. Not that it should need clarification, but that is very much a compliment.

Recommended Videos

Zendaya was styled by Law Roach, who put the star in not one, but two full looks for the world premiere of Dune: Part Two. It’s the second look that has finally drawn the internet’s attention away from Kristen “I want to do the gayest thing you’ve ever seen” Stewart—a full-body silver catsuit with retro space-bubble cutouts on her breasts and butt:

As revealed by Roach on Instagram, Zendaya isn’t wearing any ol’ robot suit: she’s wearing the robot suit designed by Thierry Mugler for the fall 1995 haute couture collection and featured in Vogue magazine. (Thanks to the internet for making me sound like Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada.) The resulting effect is somewhere between Sexy C-3P0 and Barbarella:

zendaya in thee thierry mugler fall 1995 haute couture robot suit, this is literally a piece of fashion history and the fact that it’s not a remake but directly from manfred’s archives!! UGHH IM SO GAGGED pic.twitter.com/fMZjGbGH4v — ❦ (@saintdoII) February 15, 2024

Here’s a full, detailed look at the front and back of the archival Mugler look, which Zendaya accessorized with … the Heart of the Ocean????

(Neil Mockford, FilmMagic)

(Neil Mockford, FilmMagic)

Zendaya joined director Denis Villeneuve and co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Souheila Yacoub, Stellan Skarsgard, Austin Butler, and the newly announced Anya Taylor-Joy at the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in London.

Several of her co-stars were similarly stunning, but it is pretty hilarious to see Zendaya photographed next to Timmy Chalm-Chalms in a BAGGY T-SHIRT and silver pants, looking very much like boy band member in 2002.

The Cast of Dune: Part Two Is Bene Gesserving at Its London Premiere https://t.co/7uyNRDc5F5 pic.twitter.com/ffdGmuIAw9 — io9 (@io9) February 15, 2024

The rest of us normies can see Dune: Part Two when it hits theaters on March 1.

(featured image: Neil Mockford, FilmMagic)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]