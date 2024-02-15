‘Dune: Part Two’ Reveals an Amazing New Cast Member

Dune: Part Two held its world premiere in London on Thursday—and there’s a surprising addition to the cast.

Recommended Videos

Anya Taylor-Joy joined Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and the rest of the Dune: Part Two cast on the red carpet, and Variety confirms that she has a “major role” in the sequel. So who could Taylor-Joy be playing?

On social media, fans are already speculating about what her role could be. We won’t spoil it here, but if fan theories are correct, then Taylor-Joy could end up playing one of the most unforgettable characters in the Dune Saga.

Who does Anya Taylor-Joy play in Dune: Part Two?

So far, there’s no official word from Warner Bros., director Denis Villeneuve, or Taylor-Joy herself about who she might be playing in Dune: Part Two. There’s no hint in the trailers. Whoever she is, it’s being kept tightly under wraps.

However, the story of Dune: Part Two offers some possibilities. The sequel will adapt the second half of Frank Herbert’s novel Dune. In the second half of the book, Paul (Chalamet) and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) flee the destruction of House Atreides and join the desert-dwelling Fremen.

The second half of the novel focuses on Paul’s gradual transformation into a prophet-like figure, with Jessica encouraging the Fremen to accept him as their new leader. During their time with the Fremen, Paul and Jessica both undergo physical transformations thanks to a substance called the Water of Life, and Jessica gives birth to her daughter, Alia, who’s a toddler by the end of the book. Paul also faces down Feyd-Rautha of House Harkonnen, along with the Emperor himself. Several new characters join the narrative, which takes place on Arrakis and the Harkonnen homeworld.

All those developments mean that there’s plenty of interesting ways that Taylor-Joy could enter the story. How exactly will she make her Dune debut? What character will she play? Fans will have to wait for the movie’s March 1 release to find out.

(featured image: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]