Euphoria may be a show about teenagers trying to make it through their lives struggle with addiction, sexuality, identity, and more, but the HBO series that has garnered praise and awards for Zendaya’s performance as Rue is not meant for younger audiences. Like many of HBO’s programs, the show has extremely mature themes, but some fans of Zendaya tend towards the younger side. So, it is great that Zendaya shared the warning for her fans (and, presumably, their parents) prior to the premiere.

Her post said the following: “I know I’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences. This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Euphoria is, at times, hard to watch as an adult, so I can only imagine how hard this show would be for an audience that is a bit too young for its themes.

(image: HBO)

